Own Your Own IGT Game King Slot Machine
Finally, one of the most popular slot machines in the casinos is available to the public!
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 26, 2020 ) Own Your Own IGT Game King Slot Machine
Finally, one of the most popular slot machines in the casinos is available to the public!
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
We sell 100’s of actual slot machines that were once used in the casinos and many are still used today. The IGT Game King is just one of many slot machines available for purchase on our website!
About the IGT Game King Slot Machine:
Game King Poker is a fantastic IGT multi-game poker machine that has several fun games such as poker, blackjack, keno and video slots all in one machine. Games include video poker, keno and blackjack games which offer variety. This multi game machine has up to 89 games for maximum enjoyment which should keep everyone entertained. These are extremely popular games for people who enjoy a lot of interaction, sound and fun because there are so many games to choose from. Video slot machines are typically multi-denominational and coinless which means that the machines will take all the bills $1-$100 only. The IGT Game King video poker slot machine offers versions of proven, player favorite video poker game families. Includes a used LCD monitor.
List of Games – Poker – Slots – Keno – Blackjack (May vary)
VIDEO SLOT GAMES
• Black Rhino
• Cleopatra
• Double Bucks
• Five Times Pay (3 Reel)
• Five Times Pay (5 Reel)
• Fortune Cookie
• Gopher Cash
• Leopard Spots
• Lion Fish
• Ring Em In Up
• Super 8 Line
• Super 8 Race
• Texas Tea
• Wild Bear
• KENO
Keno
• Caveman Keno
• Caveman Plus Keno
• Cleopatra Keno
• Extra Draw Keno
• Four Card Keno
• Multi-Card Keno
• Power Keno
• Triple Power Keno
BLACKJACK
• Blackjack
POKER
• Ace$ & Eights Sequential Royal Flush
• Ace$ & Faces Poker
• Ace$ Bonus Poker
• Ace$ Deuce Bonus Poker
• Blackjack Bonus Poker
• Bonus Poker
• Bonus Poker Deluxe
• Bonus Poker Deluxe Sequential Royal Flush
• Bonus Poker Deluxe Suited Royal Flush
• Bonus Poker Hi Denom
• Bonus Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• Bonus Poker Suited Royal Flush
• Deuces Bonus Poker
• Deuces Double Bonus Poker
• Deuces Joker Poker
• Deuces Super Bonus Poker
• Deuces Wild Poker
• Deuces Wild Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• Double Ace Face Poker
• Double Bonus Poker
• Double Bonus Poker Hi Denom
• Double Bonus Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• Double Bonus Poker Suited Royal Flush
• Double Deuce Poker
• Double Double Ace Face Poker
• Double Double Bonus Plus Poker
• Double Double Bonus Poker
• Double Double Bonus Poker Hi Denom
• Double Double Bonus Sequential Royal Flush
• Double Double Bonus Suited Royal Flush
• Double Joker Poker
• Jacks or Better Poker
• Jacks or Better Poker Hi Denom
• Jacks or Better Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• Jacks or Better Poker Suited Royal Flush
• Joker Poker
• Loose Deuce Poker
• One-Eye Jacks Poker
• Pick-a-Pair Poker
• Shockwave Poker
• Super Ace Bonus Poker
• Super Ace Bonus Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• Super Ace Bonus Poker Suited Royal Flush
• Super Double Bonus Poker
• Super Double Double Bonus Poker
• Triple Bonus Poker Hi Denom
• Triple Bonus Poker Plus
• Triple Double Bonus Poker
• Triple Double Bonus Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• USA Poker
• White Hot Ace$
• White Hot Ace$ Poker Hi Denom
• Wild Sevens Poker
Summary
The poker machines of the past had only 12 games but because of their popularity the game list is now up to 89 depending on the different versions. If you play regular poker, you will have an easy time of getting the hang of video poker. Success in video poker begins with the cards you are dealt and the choices you make, such as which cards to keep.
Game King Poker IGT Slot machine Bonuses:
Players benefit by having their own slot machine in their home because the casino has the very same machines. Gambling at home gives you a different perspective of how to play the machine. Players can learn a lot about how these machines function without the stress of going broke. One can focus on patterns and account for genuine gains and losses. Most importantly, think about how much money you can save. Add to that, hours of stress-free entertainment.
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Finally, one of the most popular slot machines in the casinos is available to the public!
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
We sell 100’s of actual slot machines that were once used in the casinos and many are still used today. The IGT Game King is just one of many slot machines available for purchase on our website!
About the IGT Game King Slot Machine:
Game King Poker is a fantastic IGT multi-game poker machine that has several fun games such as poker, blackjack, keno and video slots all in one machine. Games include video poker, keno and blackjack games which offer variety. This multi game machine has up to 89 games for maximum enjoyment which should keep everyone entertained. These are extremely popular games for people who enjoy a lot of interaction, sound and fun because there are so many games to choose from. Video slot machines are typically multi-denominational and coinless which means that the machines will take all the bills $1-$100 only. The IGT Game King video poker slot machine offers versions of proven, player favorite video poker game families. Includes a used LCD monitor.
List of Games – Poker – Slots – Keno – Blackjack (May vary)
VIDEO SLOT GAMES
• Black Rhino
• Cleopatra
• Double Bucks
• Five Times Pay (3 Reel)
• Five Times Pay (5 Reel)
• Fortune Cookie
• Gopher Cash
• Leopard Spots
• Lion Fish
• Ring Em In Up
• Super 8 Line
• Super 8 Race
• Texas Tea
• Wild Bear
• KENO
Keno
• Caveman Keno
• Caveman Plus Keno
• Cleopatra Keno
• Extra Draw Keno
• Four Card Keno
• Multi-Card Keno
• Power Keno
• Triple Power Keno
BLACKJACK
• Blackjack
POKER
• Ace$ & Eights Sequential Royal Flush
• Ace$ & Faces Poker
• Ace$ Bonus Poker
• Ace$ Deuce Bonus Poker
• Blackjack Bonus Poker
• Bonus Poker
• Bonus Poker Deluxe
• Bonus Poker Deluxe Sequential Royal Flush
• Bonus Poker Deluxe Suited Royal Flush
• Bonus Poker Hi Denom
• Bonus Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• Bonus Poker Suited Royal Flush
• Deuces Bonus Poker
• Deuces Double Bonus Poker
• Deuces Joker Poker
• Deuces Super Bonus Poker
• Deuces Wild Poker
• Deuces Wild Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• Double Ace Face Poker
• Double Bonus Poker
• Double Bonus Poker Hi Denom
• Double Bonus Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• Double Bonus Poker Suited Royal Flush
• Double Deuce Poker
• Double Double Ace Face Poker
• Double Double Bonus Plus Poker
• Double Double Bonus Poker
• Double Double Bonus Poker Hi Denom
• Double Double Bonus Sequential Royal Flush
• Double Double Bonus Suited Royal Flush
• Double Joker Poker
• Jacks or Better Poker
• Jacks or Better Poker Hi Denom
• Jacks or Better Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• Jacks or Better Poker Suited Royal Flush
• Joker Poker
• Loose Deuce Poker
• One-Eye Jacks Poker
• Pick-a-Pair Poker
• Shockwave Poker
• Super Ace Bonus Poker
• Super Ace Bonus Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• Super Ace Bonus Poker Suited Royal Flush
• Super Double Bonus Poker
• Super Double Double Bonus Poker
• Triple Bonus Poker Hi Denom
• Triple Bonus Poker Plus
• Triple Double Bonus Poker
• Triple Double Bonus Poker Sequential Royal Flush
• USA Poker
• White Hot Ace$
• White Hot Ace$ Poker Hi Denom
• Wild Sevens Poker
Summary
The poker machines of the past had only 12 games but because of their popularity the game list is now up to 89 depending on the different versions. If you play regular poker, you will have an easy time of getting the hang of video poker. Success in video poker begins with the cards you are dealt and the choices you make, such as which cards to keep.
Game King Poker IGT Slot machine Bonuses:
Players benefit by having their own slot machine in their home because the casino has the very same machines. Gambling at home gives you a different perspective of how to play the machine. Players can learn a lot about how these machines function without the stress of going broke. One can focus on patterns and account for genuine gains and losses. Most importantly, think about how much money you can save. Add to that, hours of stress-free entertainment.
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.