Preparative and Process Chromatography Market Growth and Business Opportunities in Upcoming Years
Preparative Chromatography Industry USD 8.60 billion by 2023 from the estimated USD 6.27 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5%
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 26, 2020 ) Increasing demand for insulin and other biopharmaceutical products, high demand for omega-3 fatty acids, and rising awareness about advancements in process and preparative chromatography. Increasing prevalence of appendicitis and growing preference for R&D investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are driving the growth preparative chromatography market.
How much is the Preparative Chromatography market worth?
MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Preparative Chromatography Industry USD 8.60 billion by 2023 from the estimated USD 6.27 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The growth in this market is primarily driven by the growing demand for process and preparative chromatography procedures in life sciences, biotechnology, and food & beverage sectors. The global Preparative and Process Chromatography market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to the increasing R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
Process chromatography type is expected to account for the larger market share in 2018.
By type, the preparative and process chromatography market is classified into process chromatography and preparative chromatography. The process chromatography segment is estimated to command the larger market share in 2018. This is mainly due to increasing production of vaccines and monoclonal antibodies in biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.
Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries segment is expected to account for the largest share of the preparative and process chromatography market in 2018.
By end user, the preparative and process chromatography market segmented into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, food & nutraceutical industries, and academic institutes. In 2018, the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries segment is estimated to account for the largest market share. This is mainly due to the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies and insulin.
North America is estimated to command the largest share of the preparative chromatography industry in 2018.
Based on region, the preparative and process chromatography market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for largest share of the process and preparative chromatography market. The large share of North America in this market is attributed to the increasing R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the presence of a highly developed biotechnology research infrastructure, and the availability of government grants to support research activities.
Who are the leading vendors operating in Preparative Chromatography Industry?
GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Agilent Technologies (US), Novasep Holding S.A.S (France), Waters Corporation (US), Daicel Corporation (Japan), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).
IQVIA is one of the world’s leading providers of real-world evidence services with a wide geographical coverage. The company’s strong foothold in the market is primarily attributed to various factors such as its robust technical and service capabilities, good client relationships, diversified service offerings, and its ability to enhance the penetration of its offerings. IQVIA has registered significant growth serving providers, payers and the biopharmaceutical services industry, and has a presence in all major markets, including the US, Japan, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy, in addition to Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC countries).
In 2017, GE Healthcare introduced a new Protein A chromatography resin, MabSelect PrismA for monoclonal antibodies purification
In 2017, Merck introduced Eshmuno P Anti-A and Anti-B Chromatography Resins used in the manufacturing of plasma-derived immunoglobulin (Ig) therapies
In 2015, Danaher Corporation acquired Pall Corporation to enhance its position in the lifesciences segment
