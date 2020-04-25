Turn that Stay-At-Home Quarantine into a Home Arcade Quarantine!
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 25, 2020 ) For those of you who are familiar with some of our previous articles and press releases regarding creating a staycation, this is an extension to the creation of a staycation, so, here we go!
As of today, April 25th 2020, I was watching the news, and some of it real news, much of it fake news, but never the less, what keeps irritating me is how so many people choose to dwell on the negativity of covid-19 and the stay at home quarantine issued by so many Governors, include the governor of Illinois, Governor Jay Pritzker Governor. Now, I certainly am not here to bah his extended stay at home order till the end of May but let me share something with you. Back around 2,010, I remember getting an order online for a multigame arcade game sold to a Mr. Jay Pritzker. Of course, one I n=seen the name I had to call and verify it, and it was Jay Pritzker himself who answered the phone; however, he was not the Governor of Illinois back then. Nevertheless, he seemed very polite and Cordial. However, this is what he shared with me.
He, with a short chuckle in his voice, explained he needed something to keep is children occupied in his family’s giant mansions. Ok, just joking about the mansions, but he did say he needed something to keep his children busy because they were bored to death. Then, while taking pause, another slight chuckle of the voice, he did mention something about he needed a game like Pac-man to help him relieve some frustrations and help him unwind after a tough day t the office, and I guess he was referring to at that time running the Hyatt hotel chain. However, let me get the point, they say fun and laughter helps those who are tired, sad, depress and stressed out. With, what can relieve the stress, the anxiety, and the stay at hone blues then something funds and exciting like an arcade game, pinball machine, jukebox, or even a real genuine Las Vegas slot machine.
Even now, during the coronavirus quarantine, our game room products have surged since this whole covid-19 started. So many people now are taking ash vacation money they had saved up for places like Disney World, cruise ship vacations, and even trips the Las Vegas strip, and sinking it into the own home arcades and game rooms.
Arcade Games:
Here is list of our most popular game room products; Arcade machines that included 3,500 video arcade games like Pac-man, Ms. Pac-man, Donkey Kong, Centipede, Asteroids, Mortal Kombat, Double Dragon and more.
Pinball machines:
We sell a pinball machine called the Vpin. The Vpin is a video pinball machine, sometimes referred to a virtual pinball machine. The Vpin includes over 2,000 games like: Pinbot, Comet, the Black Hole, Space Shuttle, Eight Ball Deluxe, Batman, Spiderman, Avengers. Additionally, the VPin includes over 900 classic arcade games like P {ac-man, Galaxian and others.
Jukeboxes:
Afterall, what would a long-term quarantine be without some music. To add to your at-home game room, we sell Rock-Ola jukeboxes, Rock-Ola makes the CD jukebox, the vinyl-45 record playing jukebox, and the super high-tech Rock-Ola music center which includes 1b hard drive, that can hold about 60,000 songs. Additionally, the Rock-Ola jukeboxes have the nostalgic bubbling tubes like the old Wurlitzer jukeboxes back in the 1940’s and 1950-s.
Slot machines:
Ok so now that you purchased an arcade game from us, a pinball machine and even a jukebox, what would a home arcade, home game room, or a satiation without a little Las Vegas fun?
We sell used, but totally reconditions slot machines like IGT Game King, Bally slot machines, Williams slot machines, IGT slot machines and more. These have been purchases directly for various casinos in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and other casinos. We have the slot machines professionally shopped out, and the currency acceptors and ticket printers checked out so even at home, you can insert cash money into the slot machine, and cash out with you very own casino voucher! So, this is your stay at home casino night!
To learn more, and check out all our game room machines visit us today:
IN THE NEW AGE
inthenewage.com
