Growth Opportunities in the Global Urinalysis Industry across Major Regions in the Future
Urinalysis market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6%
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 25, 2020 ) There has been a tremendous increase in the use of urine analysis and has become a part of any general health check up in the past decade. Increasing research activities in the field of urinalysis and growing awareness of personalized medicine have also resulted in the establishment point of care systems. Automated devices have also been installed in the large hospitals and laboratories.
How much is the Urinalysis Systems Market worth?
MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Urinalysis market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Integrated systems for urinalysis and the emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market which is driven by growing incidences of UTI and other kidney diseases. The global Urinalysis market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to the increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases and UTIs as well as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced automated devices in the region.
Pregnancy and fertility tests to dominate the Urine test market in 2019.
On the basis of test type, the urinalysis market is segmented into biochemical urinalysis, sediment urinalysis, and pregnancy & fertility tests. In 2019, pregnancy & fertility tests are expected to account for the largest market share. Growing use of these kits in home care settings is driving the growth of this segment.
Disease screening to dominate the Urinalysis Systems Market in 2019.
The urinalysis market, by application is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility. In 2019, the disease screening segment accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of UTIs and kidney disorders across the globe.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153479294
Hospitals & clinics expected to dominate the Urine Analysis Market in 2019.
By end user, the urinalysis market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and research laboratories & institutes. In 2019, hospitals & clinics are expected to account for the largest share of 40% of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, the increase in reimbursements for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the launch of automated urinalysis devices.
North America commanded the largest share of the Urine analyser market in 2019.
On the basis of region, the urinalysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the urinalysis market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases and UTIs as well as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced automated devices in the region.
Request for Sample Pages @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153479294
Who are the leading vendors operating in Urinalysis Systems Market?
Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cardinal Health (US), Arkray Inc. (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Alere Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Biorad Laboratories (US), 77 Elektronika Kft (Hungary), and DIRUI (China).
The Seimens Healthineers offers a robust product portfolio and has a strong geographic presence, which has helped it to maintain its position in the market. Siemens offers automatic and semi-automatic biochemical analyzers, as well as point of care devices and consumables, such as dipsticks. Some of the products offered by the company are CLINITEK Novus Automated Urine Chemistry Analyzers, CLINITEK Atlas Automated Urine Chemistry Analyzers (Carousel), CLINITEK AUWi Systems, and CLINITEK Advantus Urine Chemistry Analyzers. Siemens primarily focuses on developing new and innovative products to expand its product portfolio and address the unmet needs of healthcare providers. It launched the Atellica 1500 automated urinalysis system in 2017.
In 2018, Beckman Coulter launched IQ Workcell 3000 and 2000.
In 2018, DIRUI Industrial Co. Ltd. Launched the FUS 1000 Automated Urine Analyzer.
In 2018, Beckman Coulter and Arkray formed a partnership to deliver integrated urine analyzers.
Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=153479294
How much is the Urinalysis Systems Market worth?
MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Urinalysis market is projected to reach USD 4.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Integrated systems for urinalysis and the emerging economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market which is driven by growing incidences of UTI and other kidney diseases. The global Urinalysis market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of this market majorly due to the increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases and UTIs as well as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced automated devices in the region.
Pregnancy and fertility tests to dominate the Urine test market in 2019.
On the basis of test type, the urinalysis market is segmented into biochemical urinalysis, sediment urinalysis, and pregnancy & fertility tests. In 2019, pregnancy & fertility tests are expected to account for the largest market share. Growing use of these kits in home care settings is driving the growth of this segment.
Disease screening to dominate the Urinalysis Systems Market in 2019.
The urinalysis market, by application is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility. In 2019, the disease screening segment accounted for the largest share of the urinalysis market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of UTIs and kidney disorders across the globe.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=153479294
Hospitals & clinics expected to dominate the Urine Analysis Market in 2019.
By end user, the urinalysis market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, home care settings, and research laboratories & institutes. In 2019, hospitals & clinics are expected to account for the largest share of 40% of the market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population, the increase in reimbursements for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the launch of automated urinalysis devices.
North America commanded the largest share of the Urine analyser market in 2019.
On the basis of region, the urinalysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America commanded the largest share of the urinalysis market. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases and UTIs as well as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced automated devices in the region.
Request for Sample Pages @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=153479294
Who are the leading vendors operating in Urinalysis Systems Market?
Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Cardinal Health (US), Arkray Inc. (Japan), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Alere Inc. (US), Beckman Coulter (US), Biorad Laboratories (US), 77 Elektronika Kft (Hungary), and DIRUI (China).
The Seimens Healthineers offers a robust product portfolio and has a strong geographic presence, which has helped it to maintain its position in the market. Siemens offers automatic and semi-automatic biochemical analyzers, as well as point of care devices and consumables, such as dipsticks. Some of the products offered by the company are CLINITEK Novus Automated Urine Chemistry Analyzers, CLINITEK Atlas Automated Urine Chemistry Analyzers (Carousel), CLINITEK AUWi Systems, and CLINITEK Advantus Urine Chemistry Analyzers. Siemens primarily focuses on developing new and innovative products to expand its product portfolio and address the unmet needs of healthcare providers. It launched the Atellica 1500 automated urinalysis system in 2017.
In 2018, Beckman Coulter launched IQ Workcell 3000 and 2000.
In 2018, DIRUI Industrial Co. Ltd. Launched the FUS 1000 Automated Urine Analyzer.
In 2018, Beckman Coulter and Arkray formed a partnership to deliver integrated urine analyzers.
Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=153479294
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.