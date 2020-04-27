3M Company (US) and Merck KGAA (Germany) are the Key Players in the Food Diagnostics Market
The European market accounted for the largest share in the food diagnostics market. European countries have recorded many issues related to food safety over the past few years.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 27, 2020 ) The global food diagnostics market size is projected to grow from USD 12.1 billion in 2018 to USD 17.1 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Increase in the outbreak of foodborne illnesses, globalization in food trade, adoption of advanced technologies to maintain food quality and safety, and a rise in consumer awareness about food safety are factors projected to drive the market for food diagnostics.
The major food diagnostics vendors include 3M Company (US), Merck KGAA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Biomerieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Neogen Corporation (US), Biorex Food Diagnostics (UK), Randox Food Diagnostics (UK), FOSS (Denmark), Hygiena LLC (US), Agilent Technologies Inc. (US), Qiagen (Germany), GEN-IAL GmbH (Denmark), and Envirlogix Inc. (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as expansions & investments, new service launches, acquisitions, and agreements & joint ventures, to further expand their presence in the global food diagnostics market. Acquisitions and new product launches were the most dominating strategies adopted by major players. This has further helped them strengthen their position and expand client base in the food diagnostics market.
To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure
The 3M Company is a diversified global manufacturer, technology innovator, and marketer of a wide variety of products and services. The company primarily offers personal hygiene products, automotive components, safety products, medical & surgical supplies, electronics, and consumable products. It has five different business segments-industrial, safety and graphics, health care, electronics and energy, and consumer. It offers food diagnostic products through its healthcare segment.
The company sells its products through numerous distribution channels, including wholesalers, retailers, distributors, and dealers in various countries around the world. It operates across 70 countries, worldwide, and has 80 manufacturing facilities in 29 states in the US. The 3M company introduced a new molecular method for campylobacter with 3M campylobacter enrichment broth, providing more efficient testing for a key pathogen associated with poultry production. This product launch is further projected to consolidate the market position of 3M, by aiding its venture into a niche product category.
Merck KGaA is a science and technology company that operates through three business segments—healthcare, life science, and performance material. Merck holds the global rights to the “Merck” name and brand. The only exceptions are the US and Canada, where the business sectors operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials. It offers food diagnostic systems through the life science segment. The company offers food testing services under it’s the food & feed testing division. Merck acquired BioControl Systems, Inc. (US), a global provider of food safety diagnostics systems. The acquisition helped the company to strengthen its life science segment by allowing it to reinforce its food safety market, with a complete workflow solution for food pathogen testing.
