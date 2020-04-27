Fish Meal Market and Volume, Global Forecast by species, End-User: Chicken, Pig, Aquaculture, Production, Export, Import, Value Chain Analysis
Fish Meal Market and Volume, Global Forecast by species, End-User: Chicken, Pig, Aquaculture (Cyprinids, Eels, Crustaceans, Marine Fish, Salmonids, Tilapias), Production, Export, Import and Value Chain Analysis.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 27, 2020 ) Fish meal is made primarily from the bones and organ meat leftover from fish. It is created by drying or trimming of fish. Fish meal is generally obtained in the form of powder or cake. The fishmeal market has grown extensively in recent years and is projected to continue growing in the forecast period. Fishmeal offers many benefits for aquatic animals, such as enhanced disease immunity, improved survival & development, and reduced incidences of deformities. Demand for fishmeal is experiencing an exponential increase based on its heavy use in aquaculture. Fishmeal is one of the fastest-growing segments of the seafood industry, as well as the fishery industry across the globe. According to Renub Research Global Fish Meal Market is expected to reach US$ 10.65 Billion by the end of the year 2026.
The main factors contributing to the growth of the global fishmeal market are increasing demand for naturally derived protein additives in animal feed, expansion of the feed industry, extensive development of salmon aquaculture, and increased consumption of fish as a significant food in various regions of the world.
Besides, the significant growth of the aquaculture industry during the forecast period is also propelling the fishmeal industry. Around the world, the number of aquacultures is increasing, and hence the demand for fishmeal is growing. Peru, China, Thailand, Vietnam, the United States, Chile, Japan, Denmark, India, Norway, Ecuador, Morocco, Russia, Iceland, and Malaysia are the major countries that have stimulated the demand for fish meals.
Salmon & trout farmers have expanded their production of salmon to meet the growing demand of customers worldwide as it is a commonly used source of fishmeal. Also, the fish and seafood industry were at a dynamic stage of evolution, where large market players and government fisheries join hands with small-scale inter- and intra-regional fishing farms, resulting in a quality demand loop on the aquatic feed additive market. Furthermore, rising demand for different health supplements for both infants and adult consumers will catalyze demand for human-made edible fishmeal development and incorporate omega-3 supplements.
Renub Research report titled “Fish Meal Market and Volume, Global Forecast by species (Anchovy, Blue whiting, Sardines, Capelin, Menhaden, Norway Pout, Sand eel, Sprat), End-User: Chicken, Pig, Aquaculture (Cyprinids, Eels, Crustaceans, Marine Fish, Salmonids, Tilapias), Production, Export, Import (Countries: Peru, China, Thailand, Vietnam, United States, Chile, Japan, Denmark, India, Norway, Ecuador, Morocco, Russia, Iceland, Malaysia, Taiwan, Turkey) Value Chain Analysis” provides a complete analysis of global fish meal market.
Globally Peru is the Biggest Producer of Fish Meal
We have studied several major fishmeals producing country market and volume in this report. Countries studied in the report are Peru, Thailand, China, Denmark, Vietnam, Chile, the United States, Japan, Norway, India, Russia, Ecuador, Morocco, Malaysia, Iceland, and others. Peru is one of the largest fishmeal market and volume producing country.
Segment Analysis, Aquaculture is the Largest End-User
According to the Renub Research Analysis, we have segmented the market and volume on the basis source of fishmeal. We have exposed the market and volume of every species from which fish meal is manufactured. These segments are Blue whiting, Anchovy, Norway Pout, Sardines, Menhaden, Capelin, Sand eel, Sprat, and Others.
Also, based on end-users, we have classified the demand and volume of; Aquaculture, Chicken Feed, Pig Feed and Others. Cyprinids market and volume, eels market & volume, crustaceans market & volume, marine fish market & volume, salmon market & volume, tilapias market & volume, and other aquaculture species further divided into seven parts.
Regional Insights, Vietnam is the Second Largest Producer of Fish Meal
In this report, we have presented a comprehensive study of regional fish meal data. The covered countries are China, Peru, Thailand, Vietnam, the USA, Chile, Japan, Denmark, India, Norway, Ecuador, Morocco, Russia, Iceland, Malaysia, and others. Peru dominates the market by storing significant amounts of fish meal.
Top Importing Countries, China is one of the Largest Importer of Fish Meal
We have covered the top 5 largest importing countries of fish meal in this report. The size of the market is presented in the form of the volume size and its related sector. Moreover, it also covers the complete outlook of each importing country by describing the significant factors and growth potential as well as fish meal demand.
Top Exporting Countries, Denmark is one of the Largest Exporter of Fish Meal
In this report, we have explained the framework of top exporter countries such as Peru, Denmark, Chile, the United States, Morocco, Iceland, and Others. Denmark is one of the largest top fishmeal exporter countries during the forecast period.
Major Fish Meal Producing Countries
• Peru
• China
• Thailand
• Vietnam
• USA
• Chile
• Japan
• Denmark
• India
• Norway
• Ecuador
• Morocco
• Russia
• Iceland
• Malaysia
Major Fish Meal Exporting Countries
• Peru
• Denmark
• Chile
• United States
• Morocco
• Iceland
Major Fish Meal Importing Countries
• China
• Norway
• Japan
• Taiwan
• Turkey
Market Segment by Source of Species
• Anchovy
• Blue whiting
• Sardines
• Capelin
• Menhaden
• Norway Pout
• Sand eel
• Sprat
• Others
Market Segment by End-User
• Aquaculture
o Cyprinids
o Eels
o Crustaceans
o Marine Fish
o Salmonids
o Tilapias
o Others
• Chicken
• Pig
• Others
