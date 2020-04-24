Free Play Arcade Games for Your Business? What? Are You Kidding Me?
Attention, boar owners, restaurant owners, dentist offices, chiropractor offices, any business with a waiting room needs to read this!
Ok, so, it’s like this, within the world of coin operated arcade games that you would typically see in a business establishments like a bar, tavern, pub you would normally see arcade games like Pac-man, dart machines, Golden Tee arcade games, and even jukeboxes that require the patrons of that establishment to insert quarters and even currency in order to play the games or listen to their select music right? However, BEHOLD, the coin-op industry in I=undergoing some drastic changes.
We, at IN THE NEW AGE have been getting many customers who own various business requesting commercial arcade games, dart machines, pinball machines and even jukeboxes be setup to free play when they order the machines. So, what the heck is this all about? Well, let me explain.
The average dart machine probably brings in $30.00 - $50.00 per week in a tavern, the average arcade game probably makes about the same, unless of course it is a brand new $10,000 racing game or something like that. As for a jukebox, a good jukebox location can make about $100.00 per week. However, assuming the business establishment is renting the machines from a vending company, by the time the vendor takes his 50%, now the location owner is reduced to half the profits. Therefor here is what is happening.
We have business owners wanting arcade games, jukeboxes, pinball machines and even dart machines set to free play instead of trying to squeeze a few quarters out of their customers. The reason is, the restaurant and tavern owner is more likely to make more money because their customers can stay in their establishment much longer, playing games, listening to music, and therefore, SPEND MORE MONEY on what really matters, like FOOD, LIQUOR and more. Makes sense, right? Additionally, free play amusement deices and jukeboxes draws in more customers that would normally go to another restaurant or tavern, but now, they attend the place that has FREE PLAT games and jukeboxes. But WAIT! We are not done yet. There is another NEW TREND in the professional industry like doctor offices, and even day care centers.
We have been getting doctors offices such as dentists, chiropractors, physical therapists are now wanting arcade games set to free play to keep their patients occupied in the waiting room. And let us not forget the orthodontists, which attract kids.
Additionally, day car centers have been ordering arcade game machines as well.
In many cases, the businesses with waiting rooms want the cocktail-sit-downs arcade games. However, the bars and restaurants like the full-size stand up [ arcade game machines.
Also, we can for a few hundred dollars, personalize the marque and the sides on the game with any name of your choice. For example, “Smith Dentistry,” or, “Dr. Roberts.” Hey, do not let me forget to mention the veterinarians too. And no, I am not suggesting a dog or a cat can play one of our arcade games, but you never know.
