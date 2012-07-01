Global Online Education Market is anticipated to reach US$ 350 Billion Mark by the end of the year 2025
Global Online Education Market is anticipated to reach US$ 350 Billion Mark by the end of the year 2025. Leading key players Like by Technology, End-User & Country
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 24, 2020 ) Online Education Market & Global Forecast, by End User, Learning Mode (Self-Paced, Instructor Led), Technology, Country, Company” studies the global online education market.
According to Renub Reserach analysis Online Education Market will reach US$ 350 Billion by 2025. Forecast by End User & Learning Mode
According to Renub Reserach analysis Online Education Market will reach US$ 350 Billion by 2025. Forecast by End User & Learning Mode
The global online education market is anticipated to reach US$ 350 Billion Mark by the end of the year 2025. The various factors that support market growth are uses of artificial intelligence-based technological platform, which is quite effective for almost every kind of learner. Increasing Internet and mobile penetration will add more people to learn online at any point in time. The convenience of portability would further add the value of flexibility, like any time, any place.
As of now, various content companies provide different amazing comments for every segment of the learner. The rapid adoption of online learning technology among the learner across the world is due to its cost-effectiveness and user-friendly interface.
Currently, the United States is the leader in the global online education market, because of its early introduction of e-learning courses and distance learning services. Many educational institutions concentrate on learning focused on augmented reality.
China is another important market place for that market. The online education market in India has shown remarkable growth in the past few years. This growth is expected to continue during the forecast period, as well. Online education is an electronically assisted learning system that relies on the Internet for interaction and dissemination between students and teachers of the course material.
Besides, due to the increasing need for adaptive learning, the market is also expected to be improved. India online education market is expected to expand due to cost-effective education, quality education availability, digital government initiatives, smartphone user base, and internet penetration.
Online Education Market by Country
The research studies the following countries China, India, Japan, the United States, United Kingdom, Russia, Africa, and Others online education industry. The demand for online education in Asia is driven by well-established infrastructure, a highly-skilled workforce, and increased demand for content among corporate organizations. Growing internet penetration, increasing disposable income, and rapid adoption of online courses, the China and United States are the top two leading countries in the world online education sector.
Request a free Brochure copy of the report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=online-education-market-p.php
Online Education Market by Technology
The global online education market based on technology is fragmented into the Phone, Learning Management System (LMS), Virtual School, Others. The Mobile Segment is the market dominating segment due to portability and flexibility. The mobile segment will further maintain its leading position in the coming future.
Online Education Market by End-User
This section of the report studies the demand for the following End User segments: K-12, Small and Midsize Business (SMB), Large Businesses, Huge Open Online Courses, and Others. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and online learning for large enterprises dominate the overall global online education market.
Key Players Analysis
In this section of the report, we have analyzed the top key players. The essential key players are; Coursera, Udacity, Pluralsight Inc., Cengage Learning, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. The analysis of key players are done with multiple perspectives that include an overview of the business, sales analysis & forecast, the various strategy of the firm, and recent trend and development of company, etc
Renub Research Blog: https://renubresearch.wixsite.com
Key Topics Covered :
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Global Online Education Market
5. Market Share – Global Online Education
5.1 by Country
5.2 by End-User
5.3 by Learning Mode
5.4 by Technology
6. Country – Global Online Education Market
6.1 United States
6.2 United Kingdom
6.3 Russia
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 India
6.7 Africa
7. End User – Global Online Education Market
7.1 K-12
7.2 Massive Open Online Courses
7.3 Small and Midsize Business (SMBs)
7.4 Large Enterprises
7.5 Others
8. Learning Mode – Global Online Education Market
8.1 Self-Paced Online Education
8.2 Instructor Led Online Education
9. Technology – Global Online Education Market
9.1 Mobile Learning
9.2 Learning Management System (LMS)
9.3 Virtual Classroom
9.4 Others
10. Company Profile
10.1 Coursera
10.2 Udacity
10.3 Pluralsight Inc.
10.4 Cengage Learning
10.5 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
11. Market Dynamics
11.1 Growth Factors
11.2 Challenges
11.3 Opportunities
11.4 Conclusion
If the information you seek is not included in the current scope of the study kindly share your specific requirements with our custom research team.
GCC Smart Home Market @ https://www.renub.com/gcc-smart-home-market-p.php
Smart Speaker Market @ https://www.renub.com/smart-speaker-market-p.php
About Us:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys, and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Contact Us
Renub Research
Phone: +1-678-302-0700
Email: info@renub.com
Website: www.renub.com
Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.