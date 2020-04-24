Europe vending machine market is expected to be US$ 25 Billion mark by the end of the year 2025
Europe Vending Machine Market is expected to be US$ 25 Billion mark by the end of the year 2025. Leading key players Like Honeywell International Inc, Selecta, Compass Group, Etc.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 24, 2020 ) Europe Vending Machine Market & Numbers by Category (Hot & Cold Beverages, Snack & Food) Machine, Country, Company Analysis (Azkoyen Group, Honeywell International Inc., Aramark Corporation, Selecta, Compass Group and Compass Group, Plc)” provides a detailed analysis of Europe Vending Machine Market.
Europe Vending Machine Market & Numbers by Category (Hot & Cold Beverages, Snack & Food) Machine, Country, Company Analysis (Azkoyen Group, Honeywell International Inc., Aramark Corporation, Selecta, Compass Group and Compass Group, Plc)” provides a detailed analysis of Europe Vending Machine Market.
Europe Vending Machine Market & Numbers by Category (Hot & Cold Beverages, Snack & Food) Machine, Country, Company Analysis (Azkoyen Group, Honeywell International Inc., Aramark Corporation, Selecta, Compass Group and Compass Group, Plc)” provides a detailed analysis of Europe Vending Machine Market.
According to the European Association of Vending & Coffee Services (EVA), the country has about four million Vending machines. In European countries, the deployment of these devices is proliferating due to the increase in the use of modern technologies to serve customers in various vertical industries. Vending machines exist in many countries, and specialized vending machines have been developed in more recent times, which provide less popular products compared to traditional vending machine items. Europe Vending Machine Market is expected to be US$ 25 Billion mark by the end of the year 2025.
What is a Vending Machine?
A vending machine is an electronic system that supplies customers with items such as food, drinks, cigarettes, and lottery tickets after inserting into the machine a credit card or a specially designed wallet.
Brief History of Vending Machine
In the early 1880s, the first modern vending machines were built and dispensed postcards in England. Percival Everitt invented the vending machine in 1883, and it soon became popular at railway-stations and post-offices, dispensing envelopes, postcards, and notepaper.
Growth Factors
The core factors that support market growth are; adoption of vending machines among European consumers, are convenience, flexibility, increasing demand for cashless systems in European region. The other important growth factors for the growth are; growing GDP per capita in Europe, increasing disposable income, increasing purchasing power parity, the advancement of technology such as face recognition and purchase history of the consumer, Fast accessibility, low operating & maintenance costs and increased efficiency over conventional vending machines in Europe, etc.
Growing growth in the region's e-commerce sector drives demand for automated retail solutions, which is expected to boost the Europe smart market demand for selling machines. Because of the transformation of retail outlets into mechanized stores, beverage vending machines are experiencing high demand in the Europe smart vending machine industry. The retailers integrate these devices into the outlets to provide effective solutions to save their customers' waiting time. The European market seems to be saturated in terms of adopting new vending machines, but along advanced and intelligent vending machines further, boosts the market in the coming future.
Request a free Brochure copy of the report: https://www.renub.com/request-sample-page.php?gturl=europe-vending-machine-market-p.php
There are many different kinds of food and snack vending machines in the country. It is common to use food vending machines that provide healthy foods such as chips, cookies, cakes, and other such snacks. Some food vending machines, such as chilled soft drinks and ice cream treats, are refrigerated or frozen, and some machines have hot meals.
Market Summary:
The report covers the following types of vending machines market, numbers and market share: hot beverage machines, cold beverage machines, and snack machines.
In this study, we gave full insight into the machine base, income, and a number of vends sales of European countries by following countries; Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, the Netherlands, and the rest of Europe.
In this section of the report, we have done an analysis of top key players. The critical key players are; Honeywell International Inc, Selecta, Compass Group, Compass Group, Plc, Aramark Corporation, and Azkoyen Group. Key player research is performed from multiple viewpoints that include market overview, revenue analysis & forecasts, the company's various strategies and the company's recent trend and development, etc.
Renub Research Blog: https://renubresearch.wixsite.com
Key Topics Covered :
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
4.3 Opportunities
5. Europe Vending Machine Market
5.1 Number of Installations
5.2 Number of Vends
6. Market Share – Europe Vending Machine Market
6.1 By Category
6.2 By Revenue
6.3 By Country
7. Volume Share - Europe Vending Machine
7.1 By Country
8. Country - Europe Vending Machine Market
8.1 Italy
8.2 France
8.3 Germany
8.4 UK
8.5 Spain
8.6 Netherlands
8.7 Rest of Europe
9. Category – Vending Machine Revenue
9.1 Hot Beverage Machine
9.2 Cold Beverage Machine
9.3 Snack & Food Beverage Machine
9.4 Hot, Cold Beverage and Snack & Food Machine
10. Europe Average - Consumption & Price by Vending Machine
10.1 Consumption – (Hot & Cold) Beverage and Snack & Food Machine
10.2 Price – (Hot & Cold) Beverage and Snack & Food Machine
11. European Vending & Coffee Service Association (EVA)
12. Mergers and Acquisitions
13. Company Analysis
13.1 Honeywell International, Inc.
13.2 Selecta
13.3 Compass Group, Plc.
13.4 Aramark Corporation
13.5 Azkoyen Group
If the information you seek is not included in the current scope of the study kindly share your specific requirements with our custom research team.
Ready to Drink Tea & Coffee Market@ https://www.renub.com/ready-to-drink-tea-and-coffee-market-p.php
Global Avocado Oil Market @ https://www.renub.com/epilepsy-drugs-market-p.php
About Us:
Renub Research is a Market Research and Consulting Company. We have more than 10 years of experience especially in international Business-to-Business Researches, Surveys, and Consulting. We provide a wide range of business research solutions that helps companies in making better business decisions. Our clients rely on our market analysis and data to make informed knowledgeable decisions. Our pertinent analysis helps consultants, bankers and executives to make informed and correct decisions.
Contact Us
Renub Research
Phone: +1-678-302-0700
Email: info@renub.com
Website: www.renub.com
Follow us on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/renub-research
Contact Information:
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
Renub Research
Rajat Gupta
Tel: Market Research, Bus
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.