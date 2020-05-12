SAS offers Quality Auditors training in a 2-day Webinar on 11-12 May 2020
Sofema Aviation Services Webinar training course
EASA Quality Assurance Auditing Introduction for Beginners
- 2 Days – Webinar
- Dates: 11-12 May 2020
- Price: 390 EUR
To participate, click here to join: https://sassofia.com/registration-course/?courseid=20880.
Sofema Aviation Services is offering a reliable solution that enables you to undergo training from any location without losing the advantages of classroom training such as discussion initiation and the ability to ask questions in real-time.
About the Webinar training:
This course is specially designed for anyone who wishes to become a quality auditor both within an operations and maintenance environment. If you have never audited before but wish to, then this is the course for you.
The course assumes a basic knowledge of aviation systems and processes however assumes no knowledge of EASA Quality Systems and focuses on introducing the delegate to all the concepts associated with basic compliance auditing. See more on the training page
The following subjects will be addressed during the course:
- EASA Regulatory Frame Work Review
- Compliance Monitoring Principles and Practice
- Aviation Auditing – How to Effectively Determine Compliance
- Audit Preparation and Planning
- QMS & SMS Relationship Challenges and Misconceptions
- Introduction to EASA Compliant Aviation Auditing – Best Behavior
- Developing your Interview Skills – Best Practice
- Interview Practice (all delegates)
- Maintaining Documentation and Records within the QMS
- Dealing with Specific Challenges within your Quality System
- Auditor Competency and Development Issues
- Understanding the Roles and Responsibilities of EASA Post Holders
- Understanding the Psychology of an Aviation Auditee
- Dealing with Situations Arising During the Audit / Communication
- Understanding Hazard Identification and Risk Management
- Practical understanding of the role of Root Cause related to Quality Auditing
- Interpretation and Auditing of Aviation Standards within our Organisation System
- Audit Checklists Management, Development and Validation – Use of Checklists during the Audit
- Developing a checklist – workshop activity
- Managing Meetings to Open and Close the Audit
- Effective Report Writing
- Corrective Action (CA) Preventative Action (PA)
- Exam
- Debrief and Close
How does Sofema Webinar Work?
We use https://zoom.us/. This is a live program where the instructor takes you through the material in real-time with easy to use Software.
This way of learning is highly interactive and spares the delegates additional costs such as travel and accommodation.
The Webinar training is a cost-effective way to cover the material for a small to a medium-size group of people. To go ahead with delivery the minimum number of participants required per course is six persons. However, if you are on your own please make the request to attend the training as we will consolidate and develop a group from all our clients.
Webinar Multi Delegate Discount
For 2 Delegates (or 1 Delegate attending 2 Training) we offer a 10% Discount for each Delegate
For 3 Delegates or more (or 1 Delegate attending 3 or more Training) we offer a 15% Discount for each Delegate
What Do People Say About Sofema Aviation Services’ Training?
“The content of the course will be very useful for my future practices.
“All my expectations are met.”
“The course really contributed to expanding my knowledge in that area.”
“The instructor really added up to me understanding the topic.”
“The presentation made the material so much more comprehensible.”
Further details are available here, Email office@sassofia.com to register!
