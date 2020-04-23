Fracking Water Treatment Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Fracking Water Treatment Market is segmented By Application Type ( Deep well injection, Treatment and recycle), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Anal
• Global Fracking water treatment Market Expected to Reach a high CAGR by 2026: DataM Intelligence
• Fracking Water Treatment is a treatment of wastewater that arises from the extraction of oil or gas activities. The extraction activities have strict regulations for wastewater from fracking operations that should undergo water treatment to be reused.
Market Outlook
• The rising importance for water that has led to increasing demand for equipment or techniques to recycle wastewater in mining and extraction of gas activities is driving the market for Fracking treatment market.
• Rising drilling activities across the globe will further drive the adoption of fracking water treatment technologies in the coming years.
• High cost and limited use of applications are hampering the market growth in the fracking water treatment market.
Segmentation Analysis
• By application type, the market is segmented as deep good injection and treatment and recycle. Deep well injection segment is accounted for the significant share in recent years with increasing demand for water treatment and rising demand for water due to water scarcity globally.
Geographical Share
• By Geography the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. North America is accounted for the significant share in the market and is mainly due to increased drilling activities to extract shale gas.
• Stringent government regulations regarding water wastage and groundwater contamination in the region are driving the market growth in recent years. Asia Pacific region is expected to show strong growth with increasing shale gas extraction activities in emerging countries such as China.
Competitive Trends
• The competition in the industry is fragmented among a few key players in the industry such as Aquatech International, Halliburton, Schlumberger, SUEZ, and Veolia.
• Key players in the industry are developing new technologies to increase efficiency and reliability. For instance, in November 2018, Agua Dulce Technologies, LLC has developed pervaporation technology that uses multiple ceramic tubes with high surface areas that separate freshwater from mineral salts using moderately low temperature and pressure.
