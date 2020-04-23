Flight Simulator Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Flight Simulator Market is segmented By Product Type (Full Flight Simulator, Fixed Flight Training Devices), By Application (Military & Defense, Civil), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – S
• Global Flight Simulator Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• A flight simulator is an artificial aircraft device that creates an environment for pilot training, design, or other purposes. The flight simulator allows the pilot or the flight crews to have hands-on experience of flying the flights in a safer and secured way.
Market Dynamics
• The growth in the industry is mainly due to the increasing number of passenger air travelers that is escalating the need for more flights and pilot crews which in turn driving the demand for flight simulators.
• The flight simulator has added importance in military and commercial flight training programs with increasing technologically advanced devices and equipment.
• The pilots are now trained to develop new skills with the use of flight simulators and to control flights at critical situations.
• However, high manufacturing and maintenance costs of flight simulator along with high complexity are some of the factors that were hindering the market growth.
Market Size
• It is predicted that 12% of industry share is covered by the flight simulator market owing to growing R&D developments with new defense training measures.
Segmentation Analysis
• Global Flight Simulator market is segmented by product type into Full Flight Simulator (FFS) and Fixed Flight Simulator.
• Full Flight Simulator (FFS) is growing at a substantial growth rate. FFS are high technical flight simulators offering high fidelity, reliability and stimulate the aircraft and the environment accurately.
• The devices create motion, sound, visuals and all other aircraft operations to create a realistic training environment.
• On the other hand, Fixed Flight Simulators are training modules with a limited visual display. These devices are mainly used to teach where all indicators or switches are on the deck.
• Fixed Flight training devices are extensively used for their low purchase cost and operations.
• By Application, the market is segmented into Military & Defense and Civil. The military & defense segment accounted for the largest share of the global flight simulator market in 2017 due to the increasing demand for military simulators in armed forces training and mission training.
• According to data by Flight global, the devices designed for military aircraft simulation are more than 2,700 units in 2017. The USA has 1,500 simulators in service (55% of the world total), with nearly half of these devices operated by the US Air Force.
Geographical Share
• Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the world. North America is expected to have a significant market share in the global flight simulator market due to the growing simulator utilization rate.
• Also, stringent regulation enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Federal Aviation Regulations including Sec. 61.64 for the use of a simulator for training purposes is further boosting the growth of the market in this region.
• The flight simulator market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the high demand for air travel, which is the primary reason behind the increased need for pilot training, thus boosting the flight simulator market.
Competitive Landscape
• Key players in the global Flight Simulator market are Airbus Group N.V., ATC Flight Simulator, CAE Inc., Flight safety International Inc., L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., Lockheed Martin, The Boeing Company, and Rockwell Collins.
• Flight simulator manufacturers are focusing more on R&D activities to develop a cost-effective and reliable solution. They are adopting several vital strategies such as joint venture, acquisition, and product launches to expand their business.
• For instance, In Oct 2018, TRU Simulation + Training, a Textron Inc. company, and Flight Safety International entered into a joint venture to provide the industry-leading training solution for Textron Aviation’s broad product line of business and general aviation aircraft.
• TRU and Flight Safety combine their assets and capabilities, including their simulators, courseware, and world-class teams, to support their global customers’ training needs.
