Feed Phosphate Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Feed Phosphate Market is segmented By Type (Monocalcium Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Mono-Dicalcium Phosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Defluorinated Phosphate, Others), By Livestock (Ruminant, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, Others), and By Region (N
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 23, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Feed Phosphate Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• Feed phosphates are food supplements used in livestock farming. The use of inorganic feed phosphates is necessary to meet the phosphorus requirements for animal production: to ensure optimal growth, fertility, and bone development.
• Phosphorus plays a major metabolic role and has more physiological functions than other elements. An adequate supply of phosphorus in the feed is, crucial to the health and optimal production of livestock.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/feed-phosphate-market
Market Dynamics
• Feed phosphate market is primarily driven by meat consumption. Countries with historically low meat consumption rate are expected to witness an increase in meat consumption shortly. India with a population of 1.35 billion is projected to be one of the largest growth areas for use in chicken, beef, and mutton. The meat consumption in other countries is also expected to increase steadily.
• Increasing the consumption of meat, milk, and eggs are leading to the increasing production of feed for the pig, broiler and dairy industries. The growing need of meaning is a crucial factor driving the demand for feed phosphate market globally.
• Companies are increasing their production capacities to increase product range with the lower price range. Ecophos is planning to expand its production capacities to benefit their technology business sales. Development of high-speed mixers has enabled for high-speed production of feed phosphates.
• This technology also offers significant value for animal feed granulation with high quality.
• Increasing consumer preference for plant-based protein sources in developed countries like the US could be a long-term threat for feed phosphate business. Specific proposals such as ‘red meat tax’ driven by health concerns could hurt the livestock agriculture and ultimately feed phosphate market.
Segmentation Analysis
• Global Feed phosphate market is segmented by Type and Livestock. By type, feed phosphate market is divided into Monocalcium Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Mono-Dicalcium Phosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Defluorinated Phosphate, and Others. Monocalcium Phosphate (MCP) is most widely used phosphate source in feed globally, but regarding market share, Dicalcium feed phosphate market is accounted for a significant market share of 56% in global feed phosphate market in 2017.
• Mono-Di-calcium Phosphate (MDCP) used in animal nutrition to help animals increase weight, breeding rate, and survival rate. Tri-calcium Phosphates helps with bone and mineral generation in animals. But it is scarcely used due to the low availability of Phosphorus.
• Defluorinated phosphate is highly efficient and naturally a clean fodder additive for animals and birds with increased content of lemon-soluble phosphorous. Other feed phosphate products include magnesium phosphate, sodium phosphate, and ammonium phosphate.
• By livestock, feed phosphate market is segmented into Ruminant, Swine, Poultry, Aquacul-ture, and Others. Regarding livestock, Poultry segment accounted for significant share of the market followed by the ruminant.
Geographical Share
• By region, Global feed phosphate is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and rest of the World. South America is expected to grow at the highest rate owing to increased production of aquafeed in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.
• North America is the leading producer of feeds for cattle, turkeys, pets & horses, the region produces about one-third of beef feed, and hence it is one of the significant markets for Feed Phosphate. Asia Pacific region accounts for more than 35% of the world’s feed production and is still growing. China is the major producer and consumer of Phosphoric acid globally.
• he production of Livestock has shown increased growth than food grain production in India in recent years. These factors will propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific region within Feed Phosphate market.
Competitive Landscape
• Some of the critical players in the Feed Phosphate market are The Mosaic Company, Euro-Chem, Simphos, Fosfitalia, Potash Corp., Timab Industries (Groupe Roullier), Yara Interna-tional ASA, OCP Group, PhosAgro, Sichuan Lomon Titanium Industry Co., Ltd., and Guizhou Chanhen Chemical Corporation.
• In Feb 2018, Ecophos has announced that it has signed an agreement with Guizhou Chanhen Chemical Corp. to establish a sino-foreign equity joint venture (JV), Chaneco Co. Ltd to produce 400 000 tons of high-quality feed phosphate.
• In July 2018, EcoPhos has formed a joint venture with Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd to set up di-calcium phosphate plant in India. In September 2018, Yara entered the aquaculture in-dustry with Phosphate additives.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/feed-phosphate-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/feed-phosphate-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Feed Phosphate Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• Feed phosphates are food supplements used in livestock farming. The use of inorganic feed phosphates is necessary to meet the phosphorus requirements for animal production: to ensure optimal growth, fertility, and bone development.
• Phosphorus plays a major metabolic role and has more physiological functions than other elements. An adequate supply of phosphorus in the feed is, crucial to the health and optimal production of livestock.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/feed-phosphate-market
Market Dynamics
• Feed phosphate market is primarily driven by meat consumption. Countries with historically low meat consumption rate are expected to witness an increase in meat consumption shortly. India with a population of 1.35 billion is projected to be one of the largest growth areas for use in chicken, beef, and mutton. The meat consumption in other countries is also expected to increase steadily.
• Increasing the consumption of meat, milk, and eggs are leading to the increasing production of feed for the pig, broiler and dairy industries. The growing need of meaning is a crucial factor driving the demand for feed phosphate market globally.
• Companies are increasing their production capacities to increase product range with the lower price range. Ecophos is planning to expand its production capacities to benefit their technology business sales. Development of high-speed mixers has enabled for high-speed production of feed phosphates.
• This technology also offers significant value for animal feed granulation with high quality.
• Increasing consumer preference for plant-based protein sources in developed countries like the US could be a long-term threat for feed phosphate business. Specific proposals such as ‘red meat tax’ driven by health concerns could hurt the livestock agriculture and ultimately feed phosphate market.
Segmentation Analysis
• Global Feed phosphate market is segmented by Type and Livestock. By type, feed phosphate market is divided into Monocalcium Phosphate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Mono-Dicalcium Phosphate, Tricalcium Phosphate, Defluorinated Phosphate, and Others. Monocalcium Phosphate (MCP) is most widely used phosphate source in feed globally, but regarding market share, Dicalcium feed phosphate market is accounted for a significant market share of 56% in global feed phosphate market in 2017.
• Mono-Di-calcium Phosphate (MDCP) used in animal nutrition to help animals increase weight, breeding rate, and survival rate. Tri-calcium Phosphates helps with bone and mineral generation in animals. But it is scarcely used due to the low availability of Phosphorus.
• Defluorinated phosphate is highly efficient and naturally a clean fodder additive for animals and birds with increased content of lemon-soluble phosphorous. Other feed phosphate products include magnesium phosphate, sodium phosphate, and ammonium phosphate.
• By livestock, feed phosphate market is segmented into Ruminant, Swine, Poultry, Aquacul-ture, and Others. Regarding livestock, Poultry segment accounted for significant share of the market followed by the ruminant.
Geographical Share
• By region, Global feed phosphate is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and rest of the World. South America is expected to grow at the highest rate owing to increased production of aquafeed in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.
• North America is the leading producer of feeds for cattle, turkeys, pets & horses, the region produces about one-third of beef feed, and hence it is one of the significant markets for Feed Phosphate. Asia Pacific region accounts for more than 35% of the world’s feed production and is still growing. China is the major producer and consumer of Phosphoric acid globally.
• he production of Livestock has shown increased growth than food grain production in India in recent years. These factors will propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific region within Feed Phosphate market.
Competitive Landscape
• Some of the critical players in the Feed Phosphate market are The Mosaic Company, Euro-Chem, Simphos, Fosfitalia, Potash Corp., Timab Industries (Groupe Roullier), Yara Interna-tional ASA, OCP Group, PhosAgro, Sichuan Lomon Titanium Industry Co., Ltd., and Guizhou Chanhen Chemical Corporation.
• In Feb 2018, Ecophos has announced that it has signed an agreement with Guizhou Chanhen Chemical Corp. to establish a sino-foreign equity joint venture (JV), Chaneco Co. Ltd to produce 400 000 tons of high-quality feed phosphate.
• In July 2018, EcoPhos has formed a joint venture with Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd to set up di-calcium phosphate plant in India. In September 2018, Yara entered the aquaculture in-dustry with Phosphate additives.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/feed-phosphate-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/feed-phosphate-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.