E-Textiles Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global E-Textiles Market Segmented By type(Classical Electronics, Modern Electronics), By Application (Defense, Sports, and Fitness, Healthcare, Household textiles), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Afric
• Global E-Textiles Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Electronic textiles or E-textiles are fabrics that enable electronic components such as sensors to be embedded in them. E-textiles are developed with new technologies that provide added value to the wearer.
• Heat management, communication, health monitoring, sensing, and illumination are some of the uses of E-textiles. The manufacturing of E-textiles requires conducting fibers. E-textiles are available in the form of coats, gloves, caps, performance bands and others.
Market Outlook
• Demand from sports and fitness, compactness of electronic sensors, advancements in textile technology and demand for E textiles in health care are some of the factors which are responsible for boosting the E-Textiles market.
• E-Textiles in the Healthcare sector is helpful in monitoring the ECG, EEG, blood pressure, EMG and heart rate. For instance, in January 2019, the Teijin group launched a new line of clothing products which facilitates the sustainable and highly accurate sensing of the hearts electrical activity, heart rates, and other vitals, minimizing the noise generated during the contact of the textile with the body.
• According to the World trade statistical review conducted by the World Trade Organization (WTO), the global medical technology market in 2017 was worth USD 430 billion, and this is growing at an annual rate of 4.2% per year. The global spending on Healthcare technology research and development in 2017 was about USD 28 billion. Owing to these factors, the growth of the Healthcare sector is anticipated to drive the market in the future.
• The increasing cost of production of E-Textiles, regulations imposed by the government on commercialization of patents are the critical aspects which are restraining the growth of the E-Textiles market.
• New Innovations can quickly gain prominence amongst the end-users before the government organizations can regulate them.
• The Textile Fiber Products Labelling Act, the rule on Care Labelling of Textile Wearing Apparel are some of the federal laws governing the commercialization of Textiles. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC), released a report titled “The Internet of Things: Privacy and Security in a Connected World” which addresses privacy concerns of E-Textile technologies. If the E-Textile possesses a healthcare functionality, it should be regulated by the U.S Food and Drug Administration. Owing to these concerns, the regulations responsible for the commercialization of E-Textiles might impede the growth of the global E-Textiles market in the future.
Segmentation Analysis
• The Global E-Textiles market has been segmented by type of electronic devices, end-user application, and geography.
• Based on the end user application, the market is segmented as a defense, sports and fitness, healthcare, household textiles, and others.
• The sports and fitness segment and the defense sectors are the dominant segments of the global E-Textiles market owing to increasing demand for electronic textile technology from these segments.
• E-Textiles not only improve performance but provide additional functionalities like health monitoring, wireless communication, enhanced mobility, surveillance, reduction of heat stress and signature management. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the total military expenditure in 2017 rose to USD 1739 billion, a marginal increase of 1.1% compared to 2016. According to the Industrial Fabrics Association International, 2 to 3% of this budget is allocated to the military textiles and clothing sector which approximately accounts for more than USD 30 billion. Furthermore, Electronic Performance and Tracking System (EPTS) is the recent E-Textile technology which was adopted by FIFA in the FIFA World Cup 2018. This technology allows the coaches to monitor the fatigue levels of the players concerning the heartbeat, distance covered and loads on the body. This was made possible through a small wearable device embedded into an E-Textile vest which the player has to wear during the match which captures all the information through different sensors present in them and relays it to a box.
• According to FIFA, it is expected that EPTS will now become mainstream and with new vendors coming aboard and getting their products verified by FIFA, the E-Textiles market in the sports and fitness industry is expected to grow at a healthy rate. Owing to these factors, defense and sports segments are expected to dominate the global E-Textiles market in the future.
Geographical Analysis
• The Global E-Textiles market is segmented by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Rest of the world.
• The North American region is further segmented into the following areas as the U.S, Canada, and Mexico. The U.S dominates the global E-Textiles market owing to the increasing budgets on military R&D in the country, the presence of a massive number of vendors of E-Textiles and growth of industries in the United States.
• According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the U.S has the highest military budget accounting to USD 610 billion which is 2.2% of its GDP and 35% of the global military budget of USD 1739 billion.
• According to the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Clothing & Textiles, the total spending’s of the US military on military clothing and textiles which comprised of Dress clothing, field clothing, organizational clothing and individual equipment was USD 1575 million in Fiscal year 2018 compared to USD 1510 million in Fiscal year 2017 and USD 1405 million in 2016.
• They have planned USD 1682 million as the total budget on clothing and textiles in 2019. Attributing to these factors, the North American region is expected to dominate the global E Textiles market in the future.
Competitive Trends
• Some of the major players in this market incorporate competitive strategies like mergers and acquisitions to retain their market competitiveness.
• For instance, in November 2018, Jabil collaborated with Recovery Force to advance next-generation wearable medical technology.
• This technology focuses on embedding shape recovering fibers into various garments and footwear to produce therapeutic compressions.
• New product launches and expansion of facilities are some other vital strategies adopted by most of the companies to contribute to the growth of the company and improve their market growth rate.
• For instance, in November 2018, Kjus, the leading Swiss sports apparel brand unveiled a garment that will feature an electronic, user-controlled membrane which actively pumps out sweat from inside the jacket to keep the skiers dry and warm.
• Similarly, in January 2018, Sensoria and Vivobarefoot, a premium barefoot shoe company launched the VIVOBAREFOOT smart shoe, the first IOT enabled smart shoe.
Scope of the Report:
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The Global E-Textiles Market is segmented based on the type of electronic devices as classical electronics and modern electronics.
• Based on the end user application, the market is segmented as a defense, sports and fitness, healthcare, household textiles, and others. Based on geography the market is segmented into – North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).
• The report profiles the following companies – Jabil, Ohmatex, Schoeller Switzerland, Sensoria, Texas Instruments, Dupont, Interactive Wear AG, Textronics and Google Inc.
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
