The All New VPin 2&1 Virtual Pinball and Arcade Machine!
Imagine over 2,000 Pinball and arcade games in one system!
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 23, 2020 )
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
If you like playing classic pinball machines like Star Trek, Adams Family, Avengers, Pinbot, Batman then keep reading. Additionally, if you like playing games like Pac-man, Ms. Pac-Man, Donkey Long, then keep reading!
If you like playing pinball machine, then you might be interested in a virtual pinball machine.
Own the best virtual pinball machine on the market. Featuring the all new VPin video pinball machine, virtualpinball game.
Learn more about this amazing Virtual Pinball machine
VPin Virtual Video Pinball Machine! Includes Over 2,000 Games! Large-42" LCD monitor! And More!
This is the ALL NEW VPin Virtual Video Pinball Machine!
If you have looked around much, similar machines with NOWHERE NEAR as many games as the VPin sell for $8,000+!
VIRTUAL PINBALL 2030 Classic Games 2 Player Virtual Pinball Machine with 42" LCD Monitor, 2030 Titles and Trackball
Bring back the nostalgic feeling of a retro pizza parlor with this bestselling pinball machine with 2030 pre-installed classic games!
The high-definition LCD monitor, thick tempered glass, and premium joysticks provide an unmatched feeling of precision craftsmanship that you won't get from other pinball machines. This machine is NOT CHEAP AND LIGHTWEIGHT, it is a full-size commercial grade pinball machine with only the best materials used in the manufacturing process. Don't buy cheap knockoffs with inferior parts, purchase the best-in-class pinball machines with Sanwa joysticks from Creative Arcades!
Our pinball machines come are plug and play ready. Not only can you play for free, but you can also run the arcade in paid play to generate revenue!
We provide an industry best three-year parts warranty, giving you peace of mind that this pinball machine will handle any task you throw at it. We stand behind our products and will send replacement parts with expedited shipping in the event of broken parts.
Great addition to any man cave, collection, arcade, bar, playroom, and more! This classic pinball game machine includes your favorite classic games.
2030 CLASSIC GAMES INCLUDED: Feel like a kid again while playing the pre-installed 80's and 90's classic games! Whether playing for fun or competitively with your friends and family, this pinball machine is guaranteed to be a big hit!
PLUG AND PLAY: No setup necessary. Simply plug the game machine in and choose from a comprehensive game list. Supports free and paid game play.
Product Features:
• Pinball Type: Full Size
• Game Count: 2030
• Screen Size: Full
• Joystick Count: 2
• Stool Count: 2
• Warranty: 3-year parts warranty
Here is a partial list of pinball games included:
• Bally Rolling Stones
• Roller Coaster
• Blackhole
• Star Trek Next Generation
• Evil Knievel
• Elvis
• The Addams Family
• Challenger
• Dr. Dude
• Willy Wonka
• The Twilight Zone
• Big Buck Hunter
• Big Buck Hunter Pro
• King Rock
• King Tu
Kings and Queens
• Kings of steel
• KISS
• Krull
• Lethal Weapon
• Star Light
• Super Star
Here is a partial list of arcade games included:
• Pac-man
• Ms. Pac-Man
• Galaxian
• Donkey Kong
• Aero Fighters
• Ajax
• Space Invaders
• Contra
• Donkey Kong 3
• Drift Out
Learn more at:
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
