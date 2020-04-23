See the All New Polycade Wall-Mounted Multigame Arcade Machine!
Finally, a space saving wall mounted game machine that plays 1,000’s of games!
If you want a HIGH-TECH and virtually UNLIMITED at home gaming system then you need to LEARN about the Polycade!
Additionally, if you own a business such as but not limited to waiting rooms; Dental office, orthodontist office, medical offices, or any establishment where your customers and clients must wait.
Furthermore, many restaurants, bars, and pubs are using Polycade to give their customers a FREE play gaming environment. By doing so, keeps them in the establishment longer and to keep them coming back.
Ok, now for the Polycade!
Have you ever wondered why all the arcade games are only available in large big bulky game cabinets? Ok, so what right? We ate IN THE NEW AGE sell 100’s of those big bulky game machines. However, to be realistic about the arcade machines we sell, most of our game cabinets are quite slimline and compact. However, with that being said, some homes and busing eases simply don’t have any extra floor space, therefore, the creators at Polycade, a Silicone valley tech company has created a GREAT-LOOKING, and should I say, Silicone Valley style arcade game machine that mounts to the wall.
About the Polysome Arcade machine:
The Polycade is the ultimate platform to play both classic games like but not limited to; Pac-man, Ms. Pac-man, Asteroids, Missile Command, Space Invaders, centipede, millipede, Black Widow and more. Likewise, you can download, and or install 1,000’s of games includes the classics and all the way to the most current games on the market, and online gaming competition included!
Play any game any time:
Play thousands of games from a wide variety of sources and platforms.
Constructed from steel & the most powerful gaming components available.
Half the size of a typical arcade cabinet & with an elegant, minimal design,
Fully customizable.
Play online, download games, or use the camera to stream.
About the software installed:
Polycade Home runs Windows 10 and comes pre-loaded with emulators, so you can add and play games from a wide variety of sources and platforms. These include: +
Windows 10 or better
Software & OS
Polycade Home
Polycade Home runs Windows 10 and comes pre-loaded with emulators, so you can add and play games from a wide variety of sources and platforms. These include:
Steam
GOG
Arcades*
NES*
SNES*
Sega Master System*
Sega Genesis*
TurboGrafx16*
Atari 2600*
GameBoy Advance*
GameCube*
The commercial version already includes the following licensed games:
Because this Polycade includes pre-installed licensed games it is all set up to install in your business location to let your customers immediately start playing arcade games!
Polycade licensed game already included:
• Speed Runners
• Penarium
• Dunk Lords
• Asteroids
• Missile Command
• Christal Castles
• Volgarr The Viking
• Centipede
• Black Widow
• Millipede
• Lunar Lander
• Space Dual
• Hidden in Plain Sight
• Liberator
• Gravatar
• Binaries
• Roof Rage
• Super Rock Blasters
• Lethal League
• Tricky Towers
• Galactic Battleground
• Particle Mace
To learn more about the Polycade arcade gaming system visit us at:
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
