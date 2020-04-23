Cell Lysis Market - Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future
Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market by Product (Consumables (Reagents, Enzymes, Detergent), Instruments (Sonicator, Homogenizer)), Type of Cell (Microbial, Mammalian), End User (Research Laboratories, Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 23, 2020 ) The global cell lysis market is expected to reach USD 3.84 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.3%.
The global cell lysis market consists of various products that are used for extraction of nucleic material, proteins and other cell content. This market is driven by several factors such as increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and growing focus on personalized medicine. High potential growth in emerging markets has opened an array of opportunities for the market. However, high cost of cell-based research and shortage of skilled personnel are hampering the growth of the global market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260138321
Cell Fractionation Market Segmentation in Detailed:
On the basis of product, the cell lysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Consumables include reagents and kits, beads, and disposables. Reagents and kits are further classified into enzymes, detergent solutions, and other reagents and kits. Enzymes are mostly used for chemical cell disruption and form major portion of the reagents and kits market.
On the basis of type of cell, the cell lysis market is segmented into mammalian cells, microbial cells, and other cells. The mammalian cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market, owing to rising investments by governments and companies for cell-based research. Rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS urges a demand for advanced treatment options and development of cell therapies. This increases the market growth of mammalian and microbial cells.
End-users, included in the Cell Fractionation market are research laboratories and institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The research laboratories and institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Rise in funding and grants by government organizations such as National Institutes of Health (NIH) for stem cell and other cell-based research has resulted in the increasing use of cell analysis and fractionation products in research institutes.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=260138321
Geographically, the Cell Fractionation market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by increasing aging population, and rising government funding in the North American countries.
The major players in the cell lysis market are Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Qsonica, LLC. (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.).
The global cell lysis market consists of various products that are used for extraction of nucleic material, proteins and other cell content. This market is driven by several factors such as increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, expanding biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, and growing focus on personalized medicine. High potential growth in emerging markets has opened an array of opportunities for the market. However, high cost of cell-based research and shortage of skilled personnel are hampering the growth of the global market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260138321
Cell Fractionation Market Segmentation in Detailed:
On the basis of product, the cell lysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Consumables include reagents and kits, beads, and disposables. Reagents and kits are further classified into enzymes, detergent solutions, and other reagents and kits. Enzymes are mostly used for chemical cell disruption and form major portion of the reagents and kits market.
On the basis of type of cell, the cell lysis market is segmented into mammalian cells, microbial cells, and other cells. The mammalian cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market, owing to rising investments by governments and companies for cell-based research. Rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS urges a demand for advanced treatment options and development of cell therapies. This increases the market growth of mammalian and microbial cells.
End-users, included in the Cell Fractionation market are research laboratories and institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The research laboratories and institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016. Rise in funding and grants by government organizations such as National Institutes of Health (NIH) for stem cell and other cell-based research has resulted in the increasing use of cell analysis and fractionation products in research institutes.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=260138321
Geographically, the Cell Fractionation market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American segment is primarily driven by increasing aging population, and rising government funding in the North American countries.
The major players in the cell lysis market are Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Qsonica, LLC. (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.