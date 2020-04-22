Dental Imaging Equipment Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Dental Imaging Equipment Market is segmented By Technology (X-ray systems, Magnetic resonance imaging, Intraoral cameras, Dental cone beam computed tomography, Others), By Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Forensic), By Method (Intrao
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 22, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The global dental imaging equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% tduring the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Dental imaging equipment refers to instruments and tools used to obtain medical images of oral cavities, hidden dental structures, benign or malignant masses, bone masses, and other damages that cannot be viewed through conventional check-up procedures. Dental imaging equipment such as the simple intraoral analog X-rays has evolved much in recent years.
• Advanced imaging techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging and cone beam computed tomography along with the shift from analog to digital dental imaging has made the imaging process in modern dentistry faster and simpler while provides dentists with options for image storage, easy retrievals, and image manipulations.
• These advanced imaging equipment and techniques adopted into the field of dentistry produce adequate imaging during the planning of dental procedures and also help doctors in giving an accurate diagnosis for further treatments.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/dental-imaging-equipment-market
Market Drivers and Restraints
• The significant drivers of the global of dental imaging equipment market are the rising incidence of craniomaxillofacial disorders and oral cancer, increasing adoption of dental implant procedures and surgeries due to trauma cases are expected to contribute to the growth of the global dental imaging equipment market.
• For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, 2019, estimates for oral cavity and oropharyngeal cancers in the United States to be around 53,000 people with oral cavity or oropharyngeal cancer of which an estimated 10,860 people will die of these cancers.
• Moreover, dental, medical imaging can now help in the temporomandibular joint examination, soft tissue examination, and plaque detection which will further propel the market growth in the region in the next few years.
• Growing cosmetic industry and increasing awareness of oral hygiene around to world have led to many new dental clinics being set up, and as dental images are significant in determining the defects and faults in the placement of the dental cavity, these factors are expected to support the growth of the dental imaging equipment market.
• Furthermore, the rising adoption of dental implant procedures is further likely to favor the growth of the global dental imaging equipment market. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 2015, around 178 million people are missing at least one tooth and are in need of a dental implant, and according to American Dental Association, more than 5 million dental implants are placed each year in the U.S.
• However, high costs of associated with advanced technology-based devices make dental imaging equipment unappealing for use, especially in small-sized clinics and radiation risks associated with CT scans among children and adults is expected to hinder the growth of the global dental imaging equipment market.
Market Segmentation
• By technology, the global dental imaging equipment market is segmented into X-Ray systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), intraoral cameras, dental cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), and others. X-ray systems segment accounts for the most substantial portion, while dental CBCT is the most rapidly-growing segment in dental imaging market, this is due to CBCT increasingly replacing traditional imaging modalities as it has more advanced imaging features, especially in developed nations.
• By application, the global dental imaging equipment market is segmented into diagnostic, therapeutic, cosmetic, and forensic. Of these segments, diagnostic and corrective hold the largest share of the global dental imaging equipment market due to the increase in the number of cosmetic dental surgeries and dental procedures such as endodontics and prosthodontics.
• According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry 2017, about 500,000 people per year receive a tooth implant in the United States and another 15 million people either a bridge replacement or a crown for their missing teeth.
• By the method, the global dental imaging equipment market is segmented into intraoral imaging and extraoral imaging. This segment is primarily dominated by intraoral dental imaging as has seen a dramatic shift from analog film to digital technologies and now can provide minute details about the root and bone structure of the tooth. The system helps the dentist to check and monitor the status of developing and health of teeth and jawbone.
• These advantages have contributed to the intraoral dental imaging segment significantly in dominating the global dental imaging equipment market.
• By Geography, Concerning geographical regions, the global dental imaging equipment market is dominated by North America. Which can be attributed to the growing prevalence of oral diseases (such as Periodontal disease), the ever-increasing number of dental implant procedures, advances in dentomaxillofacial surgeries and the rapid development and launching of new dental imaging equipment by key players in the region are driving the market in North America. For instance, according to recent findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 64.7 million Americans aged 30 or older have periodontitis, the more advanced form of periodontal disease.
• On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit high growth attributed to increasing disposable income, raising awareness on dental hygiene, lesser cost of dental procedures and increasing medical tourism in ASEAN regions and India for implantation procedures and dental bone grafting. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the cost of dental procedures in India is ten times lesser than the same processes in the U.S. and Europe.
Competitive Trends
• New product launches and innovations in the field of dental imaging are some key strategies used by the leading players to increase and improve their presence in the global dental imaging equipment market. Adopting merger and acquisitions policies such as a partnership with associated companies are other ways in which companies stand out as strong competitors in the global dental imaging equipment market.
• On January 2019, Vatech officially launched Vatech Middle East (VME), a wholly owned subsidiary, in the Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA) with the goal of becoming the top dental imaging company in the Middle East. VME plans to strengthen sale force in four major Middle Eastern countries – Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iran, and Egypt – as well as other regions while establishing a strong brand trust through customer-oriented marketing in the Middle East.
• On December 2018, LED Medical Diagnostics subsidiary Apteryx, Inc. received approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration on their XVWeb 3D imaging service. XVWeb 3D is uniquely designed to provide additional functionality to its XVWeb service platform by providing dental professionals with a wide variety of visualization and diagnostic capabilities for Cone Beam Computed Tomography DICOM data sets via an intuitive web-based user interface.
• On September 2018, Carestream Dental launched the CS 9600 cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) system an all-new imaging system which enables new levels of image quality, usability and, ultimately, accurate diagnostic capabilities.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/dental-imaging-equipment-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/dental-imaging-equipment-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The global dental imaging equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% tduring the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Dental imaging equipment refers to instruments and tools used to obtain medical images of oral cavities, hidden dental structures, benign or malignant masses, bone masses, and other damages that cannot be viewed through conventional check-up procedures. Dental imaging equipment such as the simple intraoral analog X-rays has evolved much in recent years.
• Advanced imaging techniques such as magnetic resonance imaging and cone beam computed tomography along with the shift from analog to digital dental imaging has made the imaging process in modern dentistry faster and simpler while provides dentists with options for image storage, easy retrievals, and image manipulations.
• These advanced imaging equipment and techniques adopted into the field of dentistry produce adequate imaging during the planning of dental procedures and also help doctors in giving an accurate diagnosis for further treatments.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/dental-imaging-equipment-market
Market Drivers and Restraints
• The significant drivers of the global of dental imaging equipment market are the rising incidence of craniomaxillofacial disorders and oral cancer, increasing adoption of dental implant procedures and surgeries due to trauma cases are expected to contribute to the growth of the global dental imaging equipment market.
• For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, 2019, estimates for oral cavity and oropharyngeal cancers in the United States to be around 53,000 people with oral cavity or oropharyngeal cancer of which an estimated 10,860 people will die of these cancers.
• Moreover, dental, medical imaging can now help in the temporomandibular joint examination, soft tissue examination, and plaque detection which will further propel the market growth in the region in the next few years.
• Growing cosmetic industry and increasing awareness of oral hygiene around to world have led to many new dental clinics being set up, and as dental images are significant in determining the defects and faults in the placement of the dental cavity, these factors are expected to support the growth of the dental imaging equipment market.
• Furthermore, the rising adoption of dental implant procedures is further likely to favor the growth of the global dental imaging equipment market. According to the American College of Prosthodontists, 2015, around 178 million people are missing at least one tooth and are in need of a dental implant, and according to American Dental Association, more than 5 million dental implants are placed each year in the U.S.
• However, high costs of associated with advanced technology-based devices make dental imaging equipment unappealing for use, especially in small-sized clinics and radiation risks associated with CT scans among children and adults is expected to hinder the growth of the global dental imaging equipment market.
Market Segmentation
• By technology, the global dental imaging equipment market is segmented into X-Ray systems, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), intraoral cameras, dental cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), and others. X-ray systems segment accounts for the most substantial portion, while dental CBCT is the most rapidly-growing segment in dental imaging market, this is due to CBCT increasingly replacing traditional imaging modalities as it has more advanced imaging features, especially in developed nations.
• By application, the global dental imaging equipment market is segmented into diagnostic, therapeutic, cosmetic, and forensic. Of these segments, diagnostic and corrective hold the largest share of the global dental imaging equipment market due to the increase in the number of cosmetic dental surgeries and dental procedures such as endodontics and prosthodontics.
• According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry 2017, about 500,000 people per year receive a tooth implant in the United States and another 15 million people either a bridge replacement or a crown for their missing teeth.
• By the method, the global dental imaging equipment market is segmented into intraoral imaging and extraoral imaging. This segment is primarily dominated by intraoral dental imaging as has seen a dramatic shift from analog film to digital technologies and now can provide minute details about the root and bone structure of the tooth. The system helps the dentist to check and monitor the status of developing and health of teeth and jawbone.
• These advantages have contributed to the intraoral dental imaging segment significantly in dominating the global dental imaging equipment market.
• By Geography, Concerning geographical regions, the global dental imaging equipment market is dominated by North America. Which can be attributed to the growing prevalence of oral diseases (such as Periodontal disease), the ever-increasing number of dental implant procedures, advances in dentomaxillofacial surgeries and the rapid development and launching of new dental imaging equipment by key players in the region are driving the market in North America. For instance, according to recent findings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 64.7 million Americans aged 30 or older have periodontitis, the more advanced form of periodontal disease.
• On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit high growth attributed to increasing disposable income, raising awareness on dental hygiene, lesser cost of dental procedures and increasing medical tourism in ASEAN regions and India for implantation procedures and dental bone grafting. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the cost of dental procedures in India is ten times lesser than the same processes in the U.S. and Europe.
Competitive Trends
• New product launches and innovations in the field of dental imaging are some key strategies used by the leading players to increase and improve their presence in the global dental imaging equipment market. Adopting merger and acquisitions policies such as a partnership with associated companies are other ways in which companies stand out as strong competitors in the global dental imaging equipment market.
• On January 2019, Vatech officially launched Vatech Middle East (VME), a wholly owned subsidiary, in the Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA) with the goal of becoming the top dental imaging company in the Middle East. VME plans to strengthen sale force in four major Middle Eastern countries – Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iran, and Egypt – as well as other regions while establishing a strong brand trust through customer-oriented marketing in the Middle East.
• On December 2018, LED Medical Diagnostics subsidiary Apteryx, Inc. received approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration on their XVWeb 3D imaging service. XVWeb 3D is uniquely designed to provide additional functionality to its XVWeb service platform by providing dental professionals with a wide variety of visualization and diagnostic capabilities for Cone Beam Computed Tomography DICOM data sets via an intuitive web-based user interface.
• On September 2018, Carestream Dental launched the CS 9600 cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) system an all-new imaging system which enables new levels of image quality, usability and, ultimately, accurate diagnostic capabilities.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/dental-imaging-equipment-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/dental-imaging-equipment-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.