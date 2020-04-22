Defibrillators Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Defibrillators Market is segmented By implantable(cardioverter defibrillators, and external defibrillators), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysi
• The Global Defibrillators Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• A defibrillator is a machine that delivers a controlled amount of electricity to the heart. A defibrillator is used when the heartbeat of the patient is erratic, or out of rhythm. Defibrillators are used to re-establish a normal heart rhythm in cases of cardiac arrhythmia, ventricular fibrillation, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia.
• Defibrillators can be external, transvenous, or implanted. Some external units, known as automated external defibrillators (AEDs), automate the diagnosis of treatable rhythms.
Market Outlook
• The increasing cases of atrial fibrillation are one of the factors fueling the global defibrillators market.
• For instance, According to the National Health Service, Arrhythmias or heart rhythm problems are experienced to increase by more than 2 million people each year in the UK. In the UK each year 30,000 patients suffer from an atrial fibrillation-related stroke.
• According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 2% of people younger than age 65 have AFib, while about 9% of people aged 65 years or older have AFib in the U.S. around 2.7 to 6.1 million people in the United States have AFib. With the aging of the U.S. population, this number is estimated to increase during the forecast period.
• The risk for AFib increases with age. High blood pressure, which also increases in danger with advancing age, accounts for 14% to 22% of AFib cases. More than 750,000 hospitalizations occur each year because of AFib. The condition contributes to an estimated 130,000 deaths each year.
Segmentation Analysis
• Based on the product the global market for defibrillators is broadly segmented as by implantable cardioverter defibrillators, and external defibrillators.
• Currently, implantable cardioverter defibrillators are the dominant segment, and it accounts for approximately XX% of the market share, due to the launch of new products and regulatory approval for implantable cardioverter defibrillators.
• For instance, In September 2017, Boston Scientific has introduced implantable cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) systems featuring the HeartLogic Heart Failure Diagnostic to help improve heart failure (HF) management.
• In August 2016, Boston Scientific received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the EMBLEM MRI Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator (S-ICD) System, as well as magnetic resonance (MR) conditional labeling for all previously implanted EMBLEM S-ICD Systems.
• In March 2015, Boston Scientific Corporation, have received FDA and CE Mark approval of the EMBLEM Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator (S-ICD) System. The EMBLEM S-ICD System is a treatment option that protects patients at risk of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA).
• The market segments hold a large market share in the forecast period.
Geographical Shares
• The global defibrillators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and ROW.
• North America is dominating the global defibrillators market, due to the increase in regulatory approval and product launches for defibrillators.
• The market size of the global defibrillators is estimated to be increased in the forecast period.
• For instance, in January 2018, ZOLL Medical Corporation, a manufacturer of medical devices and related software solutions, has received premarket approval (PMA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market and distribute its full line of defibrillators in the U.S.
• In July 2018, Physio-Control, have received premarket approval (PMA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market and distribute its full line of LIFEPAK professional defibrillators in the U.S.
• In April 2017, Physio-Control received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Premarket Approval (PMA) to sell its HeartSine samaritan PAD 360P (SAM 360P) fully automatic external defibrillator (AED) in the U.S.
Competitive Landscape
• The increase in product launch and regulatory approval is one of the critical factor driving the global defibrillators market.
• For instance, in June 2018, Royal Philips, a global leader in health technology, have introduced Philips HeartStart Onsite automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to create a cardiac arrest response system in collaboration with Starting Hearts and medic assist.
• In March 2017, Zoll Medical Corporation received FDA premarket approval for its wearable external defibrillator for use in the hospital. Zoll got approval for its LifeVest, and the company has developed a similar product for home use.
• In December 2015, Zoll Medical Corporation received FDA approval for the LifeVest wearable cardioverter defibrillator. The LifeVest is approved for individual children who are at risk for sudden cardiac arrest.
• Some of the key players include Boston Scientific Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic plc, Biotronik, Inc., Cardiac Science Corporation, Ivanova PLC, Mindray Medical, ZOLL Medical Corporation, Bexen Cardio, and Cardioline SpA
