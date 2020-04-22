Crop Sprayers Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Crop Sprayers Market is segmented By Type (Self-Propelled Sprayers, Trailed Sprayers, Tractor Mounted Sprayers, Mist Blower Sprayers, Aerial Sprayers, Others), By Application Type (Fungicide, Insecticides, Herbicides, Others), By Power Source (Fuel
• The Global Crop Sprayers Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Crop sprayers are the equipment used to apply herbicides, pesticides, and fertilizers on crops. Sprayers range in size from man-portable units (typical backpacks with spray guns) to trailed sprayers that are connected to a tractor, to self-propelled units similar to tractors, with boom mounts of 60–151 feet in length.
Market Drivers and Restraints
• The technological developments in spraying equipment, changing agriculture trends, growing farm size, and government support through subsidies are the primary factors boosting the crop sprayers Market.
• There focus on farm efficiency and productivity has increased over the recent years. The development of various technologies like drones, driverless sprayers are providing attractive opportunities for the growth of the market, as the use of these technologies in crop sprayers offers high quality and better crop yield along with reducing the human effort.
• The high capital investment needed for crop sprayers is the primary restraint for the crops sprayers market. Also, the lack of technical knowledge and skills required to operate the crop sprayers can control the growth of the market. Many farmers in the developing regions are not adopting crop sprayers due to the lack of technical knowledge and skills.
Segmentation Analysis
• The global crop sprayers market report segments the market by type, application type, power source, capacity, farm size, and crop type.
• By Type, the market is segmented into self-propelled sprayers, trailed sprayers, tractor mounted sprayers, mist blower sprayers, aerial sprayers, and others.
• Based on the source of power, the market can be segmented as fuel-based, electric, solar, and manual. The fuel-based crop sprayer market is estimated to be the largest segment during the forecast period because of its high efficiency.
• The electric crop sprayer market segment is predicted to be the fastest growing segment because of the increasing innovations and advancements in the development of crop sprayers.
Geographical Share
• The report segments the market by geographic region which includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.
• The Asia-Pacific crop sprayers market is estimated to be the fastest growing owing to the increasing agricultural practices, increasing utilization of advanced technological farm equipment plus demand of large-quality agrarian produce.
• The increasing government subsidies in the region is also contributing to the growth of the market in the sector. India is expected to register the highest increase in the industry during the forecast period due to high population and rising food demand.
• There has been considerable development in the adoption of agricultural equipment in the region. Agriculture is the most critical sector of the Indian economy and accounts for about 18% of the country’s GDP.
• Also, it is the largest producer of pulses, rice, wheat, and spices. Thus, the large agriculture sector in the country will drive the market in the forecast period.
• North America held a significant market share in 2017 and will witness substantial growth in the coming years. The US followed by Mexico, and Canada will dominate the North Ameri-can crop sprayers market. The US is the chief producer of major crops like corn, soybean, wheat, which is driving the crop sprayer market in the country.
• The adoption rate of agricultural technology in the US is very high. Also, the development of new agrochemicals which can be applied by sprayers is also boosting the market in the region.
Competitive Landscape
• The global crop sprayers market is fragmented with many local and international players. The report profiles major companies in the world include Mahindra & Mahindra, CNH International, Kubota, Stihl, ASPEE, John Deere, Amazonen-Werke, Agco Corporation, DJI, Yamaha, PLA Group, Hockley International, and Excel Industries.
