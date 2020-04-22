Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market is segmented By Application (Allergic Rhinitis, Allergic Conjunctivitis, Eczema, Others), By Dosage Form (Tablet, Capsule, Solution, Others), By Distribution Channels (Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online
• Global Cetirizine Hydrochloride Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3 - 4% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• Cetirizine hydrochloride belongs to the antihistamine drug class. It is used in the treatment of hay fever, allergies, angioedema, and chronic urticaria as it can reduce the natural chemical, histamine in the body. Histamine induces symptoms such as watery eyes, sneezing, and runny nose.
• Cetirizine Hydrochloride (trade names Zyrtec, Zyrtec, Reactine) is a second-generation antihistamine which means they are less likely to induce drowsiness or anticholinergic side effects.
• The drug is not easily able to cross the blood-brain barrier and therefore have diminished effects on the central nervous system compared to first-generation medications. Cetirizine is available in various forms such as regular and chewable tablets, capsules, and solutions. It is available on prescription, and it is also available over-the-counter in pharmacies and supermarkets.
Market Drivers and Restraints
• The significant drivers of the global cetirizine hydrochloride market are the rising prevalence of allergic conditions such as allergic conjunctivitis and allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever, in children and adult population.
• According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 2017, around 19.9 million adults over the age of 18 suffered from hay fever.
• Approximately 5.6 million children under age 18 suffered from hay fever, 8 million from respiratory allergies, 4.8 million from food allergies, and 9.9 million from skin allergies in the U.S. Moreover, according to the World Allergy Organization, 2018, overall, up to 5-30% of the pediatric and 1-10% of the adult population have eczema globally.
• However, the market growth is hindered by the moderate to severe side effects that the drug can induce, such as insomnia, hyperactivity, uneven heartbeat, nausea, constipation, and headache.
Market Segmentation
• By application, the global cetirizine hydrochloride market is segmented into allergic rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis, eczema, and others. Allergic rhinitis holds the most significant portion of this segmentation as it is one of the most prevalent chronic respiratory diseases. According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI), 2015, around 10% to 30 % of the population worldwide is affected by allergic rhinitis.
• American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology estimated that hives affect about 20 percent of people worldwide at some time during their lives.
• It can be triggered by many substances or situations and usually starts as an itchy patch of skin that turns into swollen red welts. According to the International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC), 2016, the prevalence of hay fever in children between the age group of 12-14 was 22.1% worldwide, highest rate registering in North America of 33.3%.
• By dosage form, global cetirizine hydrochloride market is segmented into tablets, capsules, solution, and others. Tablets and capsules segments account for the most substantial portion of the market as it can be used for all cases of allergic rhinitis, allergic conjunctivitis, eczema, etc. whereas solutions are only useful in the case of allergic conjunctivitis.
• By Geography, Concerning geographical regions, the global cetirizine hydrochloride market is dominated by North America, which can be attributed to the high prevalence of urticaria (hives) and allergic rhinitis in the region.
• According to the American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI), 2018, with around 50 million people suffering from allergies per year, allergies are the sixth leading cause of chronic illness in the U.S., which account for a US 18 billion expenditure.
• While, almost 62% of U.S. households have pets, and more than 161 million of these pets are cats and dogs. Unfortunately, millions of pet owners have allergic rhinitis to their animals. AAAAI estimated about 10 percent of people are allergic to household pets, cat allergies are twice as common as dog allergies.
• The National Health Interview survey, 2016, stated that around 6.5% or 16.0 million adults and 7.5% or 5.5 million children under age 18 were diagnosed with hay fever. According to ClinCalc DrugStats database, 2016, in the U.S. cetirizine hydrochloride was the 74th most commonly prescribed medication.
Competitive Trends
• The market for cetirizine hydrochloride is moderately competitive, with market players are actively investing in research for developing innovative products and focused on mergers and acquisition agreements to expand the product offerings.
• The key players of the market include Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, UCB Pharma, Mylan.
• In May 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Service, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution developed by Aciex Therapeutics, Inc., acquired by Nicox S.A. It is the first topical ocular formulation of the well-known antihistamine cetirizine, for the treatment of itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.
• In September 2017, in pursuing the expansion of the product into additional markets, a subsidiary of Nicox S.A., Nicox Ophthalmics and Eyevance Pharmaceuticals LLC entered an exclusive licensing agreement with, for the commercialization of Zerviatetm (cetirizine ophthalmic solution) in the US.
• In July 2017, Strides Shasun received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for cetirizine hydrochloride capsules, 10mg (liquid filled over-the-counter tablets).
