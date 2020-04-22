Cetane Number Improvers Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Cetane Number Improvers Market is segmented By fuel type(Diesel, Biodiesel, Others), By chemical compound(2-Ethylhexyl nitrate, Di-tertiary butyl peroxide, Others), By end-user(Automotive, Mining, Oil& Gas, Agriculture, Others), and By Region(North
• Cetane number improvers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3 - 4% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Ignition quality of the diesel fuel is measured by the Cetane number. High Cetane number diesel fuels offer a wide range of advantages to engine and environmental benefits. The advantages of Cetane number includes reduced VOC emissions, improved cold start, lower engine noise, lesser fuel consumption, and many more.
Market Dynamics
• High consumption of diesel fuel is primary driver of the Cetane number improvers market globally. At present, gasoline and diesel are the major automotive fuels. However, diesel engines are more efficient, so they consume less diesel and emit less VOC.
• Thus most of the European countries are showing interest towards diesel cars as compared to other type of vehicles. The average refinery output of various products such as diesel, gasoline, fuel oil, kerosene, naphtha, LPG, and others.
• However, increasing electric vehicle fleet in the world especially in North America and Europe is the significant restraint of the global Cetane number improvers market. Stringent environmental regulations on internal combustion engines and technological advancements in the automotive industry are driving the demand for electric vehicles.
• Cetane Number Improvers market is classified based on fuel type, chemical compound and end user. Further, the market is classified based on chemical compound as 2-Ethylhexyl nitrate (EHN), Di-tertiary butyl peroxide (DTBP), and Others.
• Major growth drivers for the 2-EHN Cetane number improver market is the strict regulations that different countries are implementing so as to reduce air pollution. The implementation of the China V and China VI standards and Bharat stage VI standards for diesel have been a major growth driver In the Asia pacific region.
Geographical Share
• The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is the leading market for Cetane number improvers owing to growing automotive sales in this region.
• Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher pace due to strong government support in emerging countries such as China and India. China and India are the major consumers of diesel vehicles in Asia-Pacific region which are creating the huge opportunities for the Cetane number improvers in this region.
• Additionally, Europe also one of the major consumers of Cetane number improvers owing to large diesel vehicle fleet and stringent VOC regulations.
Company Profiles
• The Cetane number improvers market is fragmented with many local and international players. Globally, major companies are aiming to increase their market presence by acquiring the local players. The report profiles the following companies, which includes Dorf Ketal, Lubrizol, Innospec, Afton chemicals, Chevron Oronite, Total SA, Infineum International Ltd., Liao Dong Chemical, Eon Chemicals, and Veryone.
