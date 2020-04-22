Dental 3D Printing Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2023
Global Dental 3D Printing Market is projected to reach USD 5.06 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.78 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 23.2%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 22, 2020 ) In current scenario of the dental industry, there is demand for fast production of highly customized dental products. Since, the 3D printing is a well-established option for faster production of the customized parts, easy to use, highly accurate, and cost effective 3D printing solution are being increasingly preferred over the milling-based methods. The technology advancements in hardware, materials, and the software are driving the adoption of dental 3D printing & scanning equipment.
How much is the Dental 3D Printing Market worth?
The Global Dental 3D Printing Market is projected to reach USD 5.06 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.78 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 23.2%. The key factors driving the growth of this market include high incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, adoption of dental 3D printers in hospitals and clinics, rapid growth in the geriatric population and its association with the rising prevalence of edentulism, and increasing disposable income in developing countries. North America is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to the rising incidence of dental caries and tooth loss associated with the aging population, growing Oral Care expenditure, technological advancement, increasing demand of cosmetic energy, and rising popularity of digital dentistry. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
By technology, the vat photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2017
On the basis of technology, this market is segmented into vat photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, polyjet technology, and other technologies. The vat photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental 3D printing market. The high precision and accuracy of this technique is primarily attributed to the large share of this segment.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=258228239
By application, the prosthodontics segment held the largest share of the dental 3D printing market in 2017
Based on application, this market is segmented into prosthodontics, endodontics, and implantology. The prosthodontics segment accounted for the largest share in this market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, rising prevalence of dental caries, increasing incidence of tooth loss, and increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies.
North America is expected to dominate the Dental 3D Printing market in 2017
This report covers the market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of the four geographic regions studied in the report, North America is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to high and growing incidence of dental caries and tooth loss (associated with the aging population), high oral care expenditure, development of 3D printing technologies offering high accuracy and reduced time for printing, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and rising popularity of digital dentistry.
Geographically, the global dental 3D printing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest share of this market in 2017. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Request for Sample Pages @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=258228239
Leading Companies
The major players in the market include 3D Systems (US), Stratasys (US/Israel), Renishaw (UK), Roland DG (Japan), SLM Solutions (Germany), EnvisionTEC (Germany), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Straumann (Switzerland), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), EOS (Germany), Rapid Shape (Germany), DWS (Italy), Planmeca (Finland), Kulzer GmbH (Germany), Ultimaker (Netherlands), Dental Wings (Canada), Carbon (US), and Asiga (Australia).
How much is the Dental 3D Printing Market worth?
The Global Dental 3D Printing Market is projected to reach USD 5.06 billion by 2023 from an estimated USD 1.78 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 23.2%. The key factors driving the growth of this market include high incidence of dental caries and other dental diseases, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, adoption of dental 3D printers in hospitals and clinics, rapid growth in the geriatric population and its association with the rising prevalence of edentulism, and increasing disposable income in developing countries. North America is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to the rising incidence of dental caries and tooth loss associated with the aging population, growing Oral Care expenditure, technological advancement, increasing demand of cosmetic energy, and rising popularity of digital dentistry. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
By technology, the vat photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share of this market in 2017
On the basis of technology, this market is segmented into vat photopolymerization, fused deposition modeling, selective laser sintering, polyjet technology, and other technologies. The vat photopolymerization segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental 3D printing market. The high precision and accuracy of this technique is primarily attributed to the large share of this segment.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=258228239
By application, the prosthodontics segment held the largest share of the dental 3D printing market in 2017
Based on application, this market is segmented into prosthodontics, endodontics, and implantology. The prosthodontics segment accounted for the largest share in this market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for crowns and bridges, rising prevalence of dental caries, increasing incidence of tooth loss, and increasing customer acceptance of advanced dental technologies.
North America is expected to dominate the Dental 3D Printing market in 2017
This report covers the market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of the four geographic regions studied in the report, North America is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to high and growing incidence of dental caries and tooth loss (associated with the aging population), high oral care expenditure, development of 3D printing technologies offering high accuracy and reduced time for printing, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and rising popularity of digital dentistry.
Geographically, the global dental 3D printing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest share of this market in 2017. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Request for Sample Pages @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=258228239
Leading Companies
The major players in the market include 3D Systems (US), Stratasys (US/Israel), Renishaw (UK), Roland DG (Japan), SLM Solutions (Germany), EnvisionTEC (Germany), DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Straumann (Switzerland), Formlabs (US), Prodways Group (France), EOS (Germany), Rapid Shape (Germany), DWS (Italy), Planmeca (Finland), Kulzer GmbH (Germany), Ultimaker (Netherlands), Dental Wings (Canada), Carbon (US), and Asiga (Australia).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.