Genotyping Assay Market competitive landscape analysis and forecast
Genotyping Assay Market by Technology (PCR, Sequencing, Microarray, Electrophoresis, MALDI-TOF), Application (Pharmacogenomics, Diagnostic Research, Animal Genetics, Agricultural Biotechnology), and Product - Global Forecast to 2023
According to the new market research report "Genotyping Assay Market by Technology (PCR, Sequencing, Microarray, Electrophoresis, MALDI-TOF), Application (Pharmacogenomics, Diagnostic Research, Animal Genetics, Agricultural Biotechnology), and Product – Global Forecast to 2023", , published by MarketsandMarkets™,Genotyping Assay market to grow from USD 11.8 billion in 2018 to USD 31.9 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% during the forecast period
Browse in-depth TOC on “Genotyping Assay Market”
219 – Tables
53 – Figures
280 – Pages
The major factors that are expected to be driving the genotyping assay market are technological advancements and the decreasing prices of DNA sequencing. The increasing incidence of genetic diseases and rising awareness of personalized medicine, growing importance of genotyping in drug development, and the increasing demand for bioinformatics solutions in data analysis are also expected to promote market growth in the coming years. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the genotyping assay market size based on product & service, technology, application, end user, and region.
Genotyping Assay market is estimated to be the largest segment for the market
By product & service, the reagents and kits segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period :
Among the product & service, segment, the reagents and kits segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The factors attributing to the high growth are, the accessibility of a wide range of reagents, the increasing demand for reagents owing to the increasing genotyping test volumes across the globe, and the relatively smaller capital investment required to adopt reagents and kits for genotyping in pharmaceuticals and diagnostic centers.
By technology, the sequencing segment to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The sequencing segment is expected to witness a faster growth rate in this market due to factors such as, the increasing application areas of DNA sequencing technologies, technological advancements, the availability of high-speed sequencing instruments, and the growing uptake of the hybrid approach of sequencing.
By application, the pharmacogenomics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the genotyping assay market
On the basis of application, the genotyping market is segmented into pharmacogenomics, diagnostics & personalized medicine, agricultural biotechnology, animal genetics, and other applications.
The pharmacogenomics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the genotyping market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of genotyping to predict the efficiency of drugs during drug development and the growing need to understand the adverse effects of drugs.
Prominent players in the Genotyping Assay Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Illumina (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), GE Healthcare (US), Fluidigm Corporation (US), PerkinElmer (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Pacific Biosciences of California (US), GENEWIZ (US), and Integrated DNA Technologies (US)
