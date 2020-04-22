Protein Expression Market - Comprehensive Research Including Top Key Players and Forecast Report
The high cost of protein expression instruments & reagents and increasing consolidation in the protein expression are the restraining factors for this market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 22, 2020 ) Protein expression is a technique or methodology in which proteins are characterized, modified, and synthesized in the host cells. The selected protein is typically achieved by the modification or alteration of the protein expression process in a living cell. Various kinds of protein expression systems are used for the production of a broad range of therapeutic proteins such as insulin, interferons, and interleukins.
The global Protein expression market is expected to reach USD 2.850.5 Million by 2022 from USD 1,654.0 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.
The rising prevalence of chronic disorders disease, the growing number of life sciences and biopharmaceutical industries, rising research activities on recombinant-based protein expression and technological advancements in protein expression systems are the major driving factors for this market.
Market Dynamics:
Rising geriatric population;
The global population of individuals aged 60 years and above is expected to increase from 901 million in 2015 to 1.4 billion by 2030 (Source: UN Population Division). The physiological changes that occur with aging are responsible for the higher probability of elderly individuals developing chronic diseases, such as cancer. Thus, cancer incidence across the globe is expected to grow in line with the growth in aging population.
According to GLOBOCAN 2012, out of the 14.1 million new cancer patients in 2012, ~60.1% were individuals aged 60 years and above. Among males, the population aged 60 years and above is at a high risk of developing prostate cancer. For instance, ~84.1% of new prostate cancer cases in 2012 were found to be among the population aged 60 years and above (Source: GLOBOCAN 2012). Moreover, GLOBOCAN estimates that by 2025, the number of new cancer cases diagnosed per year will reach 19.3 million, mainly due to the rapid growth in the global geriatric population. As a result, this demographic trend is expected to drive the demand for radiotherapy procedures over the coming years.
By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. However, the Asian region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies like China and India; rising prevalence of chronic diseases are some of the key factors driving the high growth of this regional segment.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Takara Bio Inc. (Japan), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Genscript Biotech Corporation (China), and Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.) are the top six players in Protein Expression Market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features and have a strong geographical presence. Further, these leaders cater to the requirements of major end users such as research laboratories and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies.
