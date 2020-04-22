Patient Lateral Transfer Market - Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future
The patient lateral transfer market on the basis of product is classified into air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories (air supply units, carts, stands, and transfer mat covers).
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 22, 2020 ) The global patient lateral transfer market is poised to reach USD 305.4 Million, at a CAGR of 9.2%.
Lateral transfer devices is a device or repositioning aid, which reduces the friction. This includes air-assisted lateral transfer devices and sliding sheets.
Major factors driving the growth of the market are high risk of injuries to caregivers during manual handling of patients, implementation of regulations to minimize manual patient handling, and advantages of lateral transfer devices in overcoming persistent difficulties in handling patients with special conditions. On the other hand, the lack of training to caregivers for the efficient operation of patient handling equipment is a restraining factor in this market.
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
On the basis of product, the patient lateral transfer market is classified into air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses, sliding sheets, and accessories (air supply units, carts, stands, and transfer mat covers). The air-assisted lateral transfer mattresses segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The growth of this market is propelled by the advantages of lateral transfer devices in overcoming persistent difficulties in handling patients with special conditions. Emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific provide new growth opportunities for players in the patient lateral transfer market.
Objectives of the Study:
To define, describe, and forecast the global patient lateral transfer market on the basis of product and region
To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
To strategically analyze the market segments and sub-segments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and contributions to the overall market
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders
To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. While North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global patient lateral transfer market in 2017. The Asia-Pacific patient lateral transfer market, particularly in China, Japan, and India is expected to witness high growth in the forecast period. Several countries in APAC have implemented policies for safe handling to prevent caregiver injuries while transferring and lifting patients.
The patient lateral transfer market is dominated by established players such as Getinge AB (Sweden), HoverTech International (U.S.), AirPal (U.S.), Patient Positioning Systems (U.S.), Medline Industries (U.S.), EZ Way (U.S.), and McAuley Medical (U.S.).
