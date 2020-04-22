Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market Growth and Business Opportunities in Healthcare Sector
Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market by Product (Natural & Synthetic, Fibrin, Collagen, Gelatin, Cyanoacrylate, Albumin, Human blood), Indication (Hemostasis, Tissue Sealing), Application (CNS, Cardiovascular, Cosmetic Surgery) - Global Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 22, 2020 ) Surgical sealants and adhesives market are the increasing number of sports-related injuries and trauma wounds, growing geriatric population, rising incidences of chronic diseases, increasing number of regulatory approvals for surgical sealants and adhesives, and concerns regarding blood loss during surgeries. In addition, the growing application of surgical sealants and adhesives in several surgical procedures play a key role in the overall market during the forecast period.
MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Surgical Sealants and Adhesives market to grow from USD 1.87 billion in 2016 to USD 2.95 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period.
Among the type of surgical sealants and adhesives, the synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of hydrogels and growing application of synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives in surgical procedures such as cardiovascular, pulmonary, and ophthalmic surgeries play a key role in the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market during the forecast period.
The tissue engineering segment is expected to witness a faster growth rate in this market. The increasing number of cosmetic surgeries, increasing cases of skin injuries, growing incidences of burn injuries, and growing need of tissue regeneration in case of traumatic injuries are the factors influencing the growth of the tissue engineering market.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38230314
The cosmetic surgeries segment is expected to witness a faster growth rate in this market. Effective use of surgical sealants and adhesives in facelift surgeries, management of burn surgeries and other reconstructive surgeries, and the increasing number of cosmetic surgical procedures across the globe are driving growth in this application segment.
Geographical Region Covered
North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the surgical sealants and adhesives market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The highest market share of North America can be attributed to the presence of a large number of well-equipped hospitals in this region, rising number of soft tissue injuries, and increasing number of trauma surgeries. Moreover, leading players such as Ethicon, Inc. (US), C.R. Bard, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), and Cohera Medical, Inc. (US) have their operations in North America. In addition to this, the US is witnessing a growth in the number of FDA approvals for new sealants and adhesives, which will help propel the market in this region.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38230314
Leading Companies
Baxter International, Inc. (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), C.R. Bard, Inc. (US), Ethicon, Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Sanofi Group (France), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cohera Medical, Inc. (US), SEAlantis, Ltd. (Israel), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (US), and Vivostat A/S (Denmark).
MarketsandMarkets forecasts the Surgical Sealants and Adhesives market to grow from USD 1.87 billion in 2016 to USD 2.95 billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period.
Among the type of surgical sealants and adhesives, the synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of hydrogels and growing application of synthetic & semisynthetic sealants and adhesives in surgical procedures such as cardiovascular, pulmonary, and ophthalmic surgeries play a key role in the growth of the surgical sealants and adhesives market during the forecast period.
The tissue engineering segment is expected to witness a faster growth rate in this market. The increasing number of cosmetic surgeries, increasing cases of skin injuries, growing incidences of burn injuries, and growing need of tissue regeneration in case of traumatic injuries are the factors influencing the growth of the tissue engineering market.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38230314
The cosmetic surgeries segment is expected to witness a faster growth rate in this market. Effective use of surgical sealants and adhesives in facelift surgeries, management of burn surgeries and other reconstructive surgeries, and the increasing number of cosmetic surgical procedures across the globe are driving growth in this application segment.
Geographical Region Covered
North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the surgical sealants and adhesives market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. The highest market share of North America can be attributed to the presence of a large number of well-equipped hospitals in this region, rising number of soft tissue injuries, and increasing number of trauma surgeries. Moreover, leading players such as Ethicon, Inc. (US), C.R. Bard, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), and Cohera Medical, Inc. (US) have their operations in North America. In addition to this, the US is witnessing a growth in the number of FDA approvals for new sealants and adhesives, which will help propel the market in this region.
Download PDF Brochure @
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38230314
Leading Companies
Baxter International, Inc. (US), CryoLife, Inc. (US), C.R. Bard, Inc. (US), Ethicon, Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Sanofi Group (France), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Cohera Medical, Inc. (US), SEAlantis, Ltd. (Israel), Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (US), and Vivostat A/S (Denmark).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.