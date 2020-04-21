Bisphenol A Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Bisphenol A (BPA) Market is segmented By Application (Epoxy resins, Polycarbonates Resins, Flame retardants, Polyacrylate, Polyetherimide, Polysulfone resins, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East,
• The Global Bisphenol-A Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Bisphenol A is commonly referred to as BPA, is an organic chemical that is the essential basic building block (intermediate) for high-performance polymer plastics and coatings.
Market Dynamics
• The Bisphenol A market is driven by high-performing materials that have been increasingly used in a wide range for consumer and industrial applications.
• Although a variety of factors can influence the selection of materials, the exceptional performance of these materials is certainly the primary factor that accounts for their widespread use.
• On another note, the use of BPA in food and beverage applications is being vigorously scrutinized, with several studies undertaken to indicate a close association between the industrial chemical and adverse health effects, including cancer.
• Further, increasing pressure from the media, environmental activists and concerned public in regard to gradually phasing out bisphenol-A from food and beverage applications has forced governments across the globe to take corrective actions.
• Selected in the EU, the US, and Canada have prohibited the use of BPA in baby feeding bottles.
Segmentation Analysis
• On the basis of application, the global bisphenol A market is bifurcated into epoxy resins, polycarbonates resins, flame retardants, polyacrylate, polyetherimide, polysulfone resins, and others. Of these, polycarbonates resins accounted for the largest market share owing to high production and strong demand.
• Polycarbonate resins are widely used in the production of food & beverage containers, impact resistant eyeglass lenses, medical devices, electrical & electronic components, household appliances, automotive parts, telephones, and safety & sports helmets.
• Further, the increasing construction activities, and production of automotive, medical devices, tools & equipment, and containers, bottles & canned packaging for food & beverage packaging, around the world, has led to the rise in demand for polycarbonate plastics, which is driving the demand for BPA.
Geographical Share
• Geographically, the global bisphenol A market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, Asia-Pacific represents the largest and the fastest growing region for bisphenol A. The China bisphenol A market is expected to witness a spate of new plant installations and capacity expansions for BPA and feedstock phenol and acetone in the near term.
• For instance, in 2018, US-based KBR has received a license and engineering (LBED) and an equipment supply contract from chemicals manufacturer Cangzhou Dahua New Materials (CDNM) to construct a new polycarbonate plant in Cangzhou City, China.
• Further, demand and supply scenario across the world for bisphenol A remains out-of-balance with the majority of the BPA production facilities concentrated in countries, such as China, Brazil, and India. However, with western markets in Asia forecast to grow rather slowly, manufacturers are looking towards emerging markets for business growth.
Competitive Trends
• The analysis of major companies in the bisphenol A industry takes into account the strategy adopted, financial revenues and the latest developments in the market.
• Some of the leading players in global bisphenol a market covered include LG Chem., Mitsui Chemical Inc., Hexion., Dow Chemical, PTT Phenol Co, Covestro AG, Badger Licensing LLC, NAN YA Plastics Industrial Co., Ltd., China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd., Kumho P&B Chemicals, and Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co.
• LG Chem is one of the major producer of BPA.
• The company operates two BPA plants at the Yeosu site and Daesan, Korea, all licensed from Badger. LG Chem has established themselves as a leading producer of BPA over the last decade, and one of the largest in Asia.
