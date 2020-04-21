Arthroscopy Devices Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Arthroscopy Devices Market is segmented By Product Type (Arthroscopic Implants, Arthroscopes, Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories, Arthroscopy Fluid Management Devices, Arthroscopy Radiofrequency Devices, Arthroscopy Shaves, Arthroscopy Visuali
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 21, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Arthroscopy Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Arthroscopy devices are surgical devices to visualize, examine, and execute therapeutic interventions inside bone joints of knee, hip, spine, shoulder, and elbow for specific conditions, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, tendinitis, and bone tumor.
• Arthroscopy devices are means of viewing inside joints. In an arthroscopic surgery a small device is implanted into a joint through a small cut. In the arthroscope, a tiny lens and fiber optic light is connected to a camera and monitor which lets the orthopedic surgeon to observe inside the joint and perform variety of different procedures. Most large or medium sized joints, like knees and shoulders are repaired by arthroscopic approaches. Arthroscopic approach has long-term outcomes, low post-operative pain, and reducing hospital stays.
• According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the year 2018 around 60 million adults in the US were diagnosed with arthritis and the number is predicted to reach 78.4 million by 2040. Each year orthopedic surgeons perform more than five million arthroscopies out of which hip and knee arthroscopy are the most common arthroscopic procedures globally.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/arthroscopy-devices-market
Market Dynamics
• Increase in Prevalence Of Musculoskeletal Disorders To Fuel Market Growth
• The major drivers fueling the growth of the market are rise in geriatric population that leads to increase in prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, advancement in technology and growth in number of sport injuries where arthroscopy procedure avoids the total joint replacements.
• Technological development like high definition & ultra-high definition video systems enhance visualization of a patient’s anatomy. For instance, Arthrex has developed wireless display technology VisionPro SYNK 26 in which the picturization is in 1080p with dual channel technology. Arthritis, back pain, and osteoporosis are very common joint problems worldwide and arthroscopic devices require continuous replacement, creating a steady revenue generation for manufacturers.
• In the US, according to CDC 2014 report, around 35 children die every day due to sports injuries, on an average of 9.2 million children under the age of 19 has been more affected, and about 12,775 die because of such injuries. Due to the advancement in sports activities, many youngsters are involved in sports that result in many sports injuries. Rise in geriatric population has increased the prevalence of hip replacement, according to National Health Service (NHS), UK most of the hip replacement surgeries are carried out on people between the age of 60 and 80.
• The high cost of arthroscopy implants and instruments and risks and complications after the arthroscopy procedures such as bleeding, pain in the operated area, nerve damage, stiffness of the skin and infections are going to restrain the market in the forecast period.
• In some instances, the metal screws, plates, and rods that form the hardware of fixation devices either break or get displaced and on an average 15%-20% of the tendons are not fully healed.
Market Segmentation
• The global arthroscopic devices market are segmented by product type as Arthroscopic Implants, Arthroscopes, Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories, Arthroscopy Fluid Management Devices, Arthroscopy Radiofrequency Devices, Arthroscopy Shaves and Arthroscopy Visualization Devices, by application as knee, shoulder, hip, foot and ankle and others and by end user as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and others.
• The arthroscopy instruments and accessories market dominated the market in 2018 accounting for more than 30% of the market. Arthroscopy instruments consist of the devices used during the procedure, including cameras, video monitors, light sources, video recorders, video processors, electrosurgical generators, and insufflators. Several technological innovations in this segment is boosting the growth of the segment. Many companies are manufacturing advanced product for instance, development of 3D HD vision system by CONMED. The 3D HD vision system is very useful in minimally invasive surgery and provides robotic technology in the 3D vision at low cost and enhances the visualization of dissection, suturing and stapling.
• Hip Arthroscopy accounted for more than 25% of the market in 2018
• On the basis of application hip arthroscopy is expected to hold the dominance. It accounted for more than 25% of the total global arthroscopy devices market in 2018. According to a study by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2014, osteoarthritis is one of the ten most disabling diseases in developed countries. 10% of men and 18% of women aged over 60 years have symptomatic osteoarthritis, including moderate and severe forms all over the world.
• Knee arthroscopy accounts for second largest market accounting for 25% of the total share. According to the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, more than four million knee arthroscopies are performed worldwide each year. There are various technological advancements in the field of knee arthroscopy such as Vanguard individualized total knee arthroplasty implant system that has polyethylene bearings with different articulations on the medial and lateral side of the implant to allow surgeons to mix-and-match different bearings to personalize the procedure and preserve soft tissue.
Geographical Share
• Geographically, the global arthroscopic devices market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.
• North America holds a dominant position in the global arthroscopy market accounting for more than 75% of the total market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% over the period of forecast, the reason being technological advancements and growth of orthopedic disorders. In September 2016, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. launched Vanguard Individualized Design (ID) in Indiana. According to Health Canada, in 2018, around 11,000 hip and knee replacement surgeries were performed in Canada, which represents 8% of all hip and knee replacement surgeries. Furthermore, as per the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS), it is estimated that there will be 500,000 hip replacements each year by 2030 in the US.
• In South America, various orthopedic organizations and National Institutes of Health (NIH), actively plays a key role in creating awareness regarding the importance of minimally invasive techniques for treating orthopedic and musculoskeletal disorders. South America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Favorable policies are expected to help the market in South America. According to NIH, arthroscopic surgeries grew by around 15% in 2015 within the Brazil region.
Competitive Trends
• Some of the major key players in the market are Arthrex, Stryker Corporation, Conmed, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Karl Storz GmbH & Co.KG, Olympus America Inc., Vimex Sp. Z.o.o., Wright Medical Group N.V., and Richard Wolf GmbH.
• In December 2018, In2Bones introduced PitStop, a see-through PEEK-based implant for correction of pediatric and adult flat foot deformity. The device is intended to help restore the stability of a patient’s arch while walking.
• In December 2018, In2Bones Global, Inc. introduced the U.S. commercial market release of the CoLink Afx Ankle Fracture System. The system is a collection of five plate families that address traumatic fractures and osteotomies of the ankle.
• In November 2018, NuVasive Inc. introduced ALIF implant and instrumentation, Brigade Lateral, an interbody implant and instrumentation optimized for lateral anterior lumbar interbody fusion spine surgery.
• In October 2018, Stepanakert Republican Medical Centre received funding form Armenia Fund USA, and DJO Surgical has donated orthopedic equipment and supplies, with a total value USD 200,000 to Stepanakert Republican Medical Centre.
• In August 2018, DePuy Synthes, introduced the CONCORDE LIFT Interbody Implant. The new implantable device which was designed to help treat patients suffering from degenerative disc disease, a condition that can cause extreme pain from a damaged disc in the spine.
• In July 2018, Stryker Corp. introduced its new reusable suture passing technology for use in rotator cuff repair. It is first-of-its-kind technology leverages novel needle manufacturing and a jaw design to produce the first reusable needle technology in the U.S.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/arthroscopy-devices-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/arthroscopy-devices-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Arthroscopy Devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Arthroscopy devices are surgical devices to visualize, examine, and execute therapeutic interventions inside bone joints of knee, hip, spine, shoulder, and elbow for specific conditions, such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, tendinitis, and bone tumor.
• Arthroscopy devices are means of viewing inside joints. In an arthroscopic surgery a small device is implanted into a joint through a small cut. In the arthroscope, a tiny lens and fiber optic light is connected to a camera and monitor which lets the orthopedic surgeon to observe inside the joint and perform variety of different procedures. Most large or medium sized joints, like knees and shoulders are repaired by arthroscopic approaches. Arthroscopic approach has long-term outcomes, low post-operative pain, and reducing hospital stays.
• According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the year 2018 around 60 million adults in the US were diagnosed with arthritis and the number is predicted to reach 78.4 million by 2040. Each year orthopedic surgeons perform more than five million arthroscopies out of which hip and knee arthroscopy are the most common arthroscopic procedures globally.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/arthroscopy-devices-market
Market Dynamics
• Increase in Prevalence Of Musculoskeletal Disorders To Fuel Market Growth
• The major drivers fueling the growth of the market are rise in geriatric population that leads to increase in prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders like osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, advancement in technology and growth in number of sport injuries where arthroscopy procedure avoids the total joint replacements.
• Technological development like high definition & ultra-high definition video systems enhance visualization of a patient’s anatomy. For instance, Arthrex has developed wireless display technology VisionPro SYNK 26 in which the picturization is in 1080p with dual channel technology. Arthritis, back pain, and osteoporosis are very common joint problems worldwide and arthroscopic devices require continuous replacement, creating a steady revenue generation for manufacturers.
• In the US, according to CDC 2014 report, around 35 children die every day due to sports injuries, on an average of 9.2 million children under the age of 19 has been more affected, and about 12,775 die because of such injuries. Due to the advancement in sports activities, many youngsters are involved in sports that result in many sports injuries. Rise in geriatric population has increased the prevalence of hip replacement, according to National Health Service (NHS), UK most of the hip replacement surgeries are carried out on people between the age of 60 and 80.
• The high cost of arthroscopy implants and instruments and risks and complications after the arthroscopy procedures such as bleeding, pain in the operated area, nerve damage, stiffness of the skin and infections are going to restrain the market in the forecast period.
• In some instances, the metal screws, plates, and rods that form the hardware of fixation devices either break or get displaced and on an average 15%-20% of the tendons are not fully healed.
Market Segmentation
• The global arthroscopic devices market are segmented by product type as Arthroscopic Implants, Arthroscopes, Arthroscopy Instruments and Accessories, Arthroscopy Fluid Management Devices, Arthroscopy Radiofrequency Devices, Arthroscopy Shaves and Arthroscopy Visualization Devices, by application as knee, shoulder, hip, foot and ankle and others and by end user as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and others.
• The arthroscopy instruments and accessories market dominated the market in 2018 accounting for more than 30% of the market. Arthroscopy instruments consist of the devices used during the procedure, including cameras, video monitors, light sources, video recorders, video processors, electrosurgical generators, and insufflators. Several technological innovations in this segment is boosting the growth of the segment. Many companies are manufacturing advanced product for instance, development of 3D HD vision system by CONMED. The 3D HD vision system is very useful in minimally invasive surgery and provides robotic technology in the 3D vision at low cost and enhances the visualization of dissection, suturing and stapling.
• Hip Arthroscopy accounted for more than 25% of the market in 2018
• On the basis of application hip arthroscopy is expected to hold the dominance. It accounted for more than 25% of the total global arthroscopy devices market in 2018. According to a study by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2014, osteoarthritis is one of the ten most disabling diseases in developed countries. 10% of men and 18% of women aged over 60 years have symptomatic osteoarthritis, including moderate and severe forms all over the world.
• Knee arthroscopy accounts for second largest market accounting for 25% of the total share. According to the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, more than four million knee arthroscopies are performed worldwide each year. There are various technological advancements in the field of knee arthroscopy such as Vanguard individualized total knee arthroplasty implant system that has polyethylene bearings with different articulations on the medial and lateral side of the implant to allow surgeons to mix-and-match different bearings to personalize the procedure and preserve soft tissue.
Geographical Share
• Geographically, the global arthroscopic devices market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.
• North America holds a dominant position in the global arthroscopy market accounting for more than 75% of the total market share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% over the period of forecast, the reason being technological advancements and growth of orthopedic disorders. In September 2016, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. launched Vanguard Individualized Design (ID) in Indiana. According to Health Canada, in 2018, around 11,000 hip and knee replacement surgeries were performed in Canada, which represents 8% of all hip and knee replacement surgeries. Furthermore, as per the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS), it is estimated that there will be 500,000 hip replacements each year by 2030 in the US.
• In South America, various orthopedic organizations and National Institutes of Health (NIH), actively plays a key role in creating awareness regarding the importance of minimally invasive techniques for treating orthopedic and musculoskeletal disorders. South America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period. Favorable policies are expected to help the market in South America. According to NIH, arthroscopic surgeries grew by around 15% in 2015 within the Brazil region.
Competitive Trends
• Some of the major key players in the market are Arthrex, Stryker Corporation, Conmed, DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Karl Storz GmbH & Co.KG, Olympus America Inc., Vimex Sp. Z.o.o., Wright Medical Group N.V., and Richard Wolf GmbH.
• In December 2018, In2Bones introduced PitStop, a see-through PEEK-based implant for correction of pediatric and adult flat foot deformity. The device is intended to help restore the stability of a patient’s arch while walking.
• In December 2018, In2Bones Global, Inc. introduced the U.S. commercial market release of the CoLink Afx Ankle Fracture System. The system is a collection of five plate families that address traumatic fractures and osteotomies of the ankle.
• In November 2018, NuVasive Inc. introduced ALIF implant and instrumentation, Brigade Lateral, an interbody implant and instrumentation optimized for lateral anterior lumbar interbody fusion spine surgery.
• In October 2018, Stepanakert Republican Medical Centre received funding form Armenia Fund USA, and DJO Surgical has donated orthopedic equipment and supplies, with a total value USD 200,000 to Stepanakert Republican Medical Centre.
• In August 2018, DePuy Synthes, introduced the CONCORDE LIFT Interbody Implant. The new implantable device which was designed to help treat patients suffering from degenerative disc disease, a condition that can cause extreme pain from a damaged disc in the spine.
• In July 2018, Stryker Corp. introduced its new reusable suture passing technology for use in rotator cuff repair. It is first-of-its-kind technology leverages novel needle manufacturing and a jaw design to produce the first reusable needle technology in the U.S.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/arthroscopy-devices-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/arthroscopy-devices-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.