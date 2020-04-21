Anti-Icing Coating Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Anti-Icing Coating Market is segmented By End User (Renewable Energy, Construction, Automotive & transportation, Communication Equipment, Others), By Substrate (Concrete & Ceramics, Metals, Glass), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europ
• Global Anti-icing coating is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• Anti-ice coatings help to reduce costs and energy consumption, enhance product value, improve performance of technical goods and contribute to safety concerns. These coatings are used to impart anti-icing properties to the underlying substrate, reducing ice adhesion significantly, thereby preventing ice buildup. They are applied to wind turbines, overhead high voltage power lines, transportation, marine ships, and many other materials.
• Anti-icing coating is a replacement for the traditional method de-icing fluid containing salt and other chemicals. Effective The maintenance costs are reduced through the elimination of frequent cleaning, thus increasing consumer interest towards end-products. Current advances in advanced materials and nanotechnology play a major role in introducing newer products to meet the market demand for deicing.
Market Dynamics
• Surface hydrophobic, lowering friction, preventing ice buildup, and increasing the service life of device or material are the various benefits of anti-icing coating in different applications. The consumers of end-products can also avail of cost savings through reduced raw material, labor, and energy cost of repainting or re-coating, thus driving the growth of the market. The rise in demand for anti-icing coatings in cold climatic regions would also boost the market growth, coupled with the offering of superior product properties. The increasing demand for anti-icing coatings in the communication equipment and renewable energy industries for better connectivity and utilization of energy sources is expected to increase the opportunities for business expansion to key market players.
• Manufacturers are launching new anti-icing coatings products in the market. For instance, In March 2019, nVent RAYCHEM has launched anti-icing system ArcticStep for decks and walkways. Adding to this, in February 2016, Advenira Enterprises, Inc. has launched a new, revolutionary application for its patented technology anti-icing coating for power transmission lines.
• The availability of cost-effective alternate substitutes such as de-icing fluids hampers the growth rate of anti-icing coatings market, as the consumers often prefer the use of locally sourced cheaper products instead of purchasing high priced chemicals. The price volatility of raw materials also acts as market deterrents, as difficulty in availing of necessary raw materials during the manufacturing of the end-products result in downtime of operations. The adoption of stringent environmental policies on a worldwide scale has also compelled companies to adopt eco-friendly production techniques, increasing the cost of production significantly.
Market Segmentation
• By substrate, the anti-icing coating market is segmented into metals, glass, and concrete & ceramics. Metal substrates were used with dimension 30 mm × 24 mm × 2 mm obtained from 1000 × 1000 × 2 laminated plates of commercially available EN AW-6082 T6 aluminum alloy, most commonly used for machining, offshore, or transport applications. The metals segment is leading by market share owing to the widespread application of the anti-icing coating on all metallic equipment to protect against water-borne corrosion and prevent structural damage to devices such as electric short circuits or inoperability of motor parts.
• By end-user, the market is categorized into automotive & transportation, renewable energy, communication equipment, construction, and others. The automotive & transportation segment is the leading segment by the application in the forecast period. In general, it is inconvenient, inefficient and often dangerous and risky to the operator in removing ice through mechanical systems.
• Thermal is used in many industries. For example, in aviation and automotive, heating of a structure is the best-known method for effective anti-icing. Chemicals that reduce the freezing point of water are also widely used. For example, a mixture of alcohols can be sprayed on aircraft, forming a protective glycol film. Companies are focusing to launch eco-friendly coatings in different applications. For instance, in October 2017, Evonik Industries AG announced the launch of a new eco-friendly anti-icing coating for application in the marine industry.
Geographical Analysis
• The global Anti-Icing Coating market is segmented geographically by region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.
• North America is dominating the global anti-icing coating market in 2019 and estimated to hold the largest market size over the forecast period (2019-2026). The growing demand for anti-icing coatings from the cold climatic region North America, where average snowfall is higher than other regions, is expected to drive the market.
• Increased demand, especially from the aviation industry, will result in high growth potential in the market. Government bodies such as the US Department of Energy, US Environmental Protection Agency, and NASA are funding and collaborating with researchers for the advancement of the technology. For instance, the coating formula has been developed by the materials science and engineering department at the University of Michigan, United States.
• Europe is one of the leading geographical regions by market share owing to the adoption of Anti-Icing coating end-products in various end-user industries, especially in the renewable energy sector. The wind turbine and blades in various European locations are coated with anti-icing end-products to reduce maintenance costs and ensure smooth operations.
• The high demand for anti-icing coatings in the European aerospace sector is also expected to drive regional market growth. Researchers in Europe are having a strategic partnerships with different economies and players globally for new innovations. For instance, European and Japanese researchers have developed and tested new de-icing technologies to protect aircraft wings. Achieved through the JEDI ACE project, the results have helped to strengthen aircraft safety and highlight new avenues for future research.
Competitive Landscape
• The global anti-icing market scenario is highly fragmented with the presence of local and global players vying for market share, with a focus on the commercial launch of cost-effective Anti-Icing coatings.
• Some of the major players include NEI Corporation, PPG Industries, Inc., NanoSonic, Inc., Helicity Technologies, Inc., Aerospace & Advanced Composites GmbH, CG2, Inc., Battelle Memorial Institute, Inc., Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, Neverwet, and Opus Materials Technologies.
• Companies are having a strategic partnership with different players globally. For instance, NEI Corp has partnered with many local, international, or multinational companies, as well as US Defense laboratories, national laboratories, and universities.
• The company’s focus on the launch of new products in commercial markets to strengthen market position. For instance, in July 2017, Cytonix Corporation announced the launch of FluoroPel Multi-Surface, a nano hydrophobic Anti-Icing treatment for metal, glass, and plastic.
• The company’s focus on product development and innovation to increase company revenue. For instance, in October 2015, NEI Corporation announced that it has enhanced the performance of its anti-ice coating, NANOMYTE SuperAi, and confirmed its efficacy through rigorous testing under a variety of icing conditions.
