Alzheimer Drugs Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Alzheimer Drugs Market is segmented By Drugs Type (Donepezil, Galantamine, Rivastigmine, Memantine), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Midd
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 21, 2020 ) Market Overview
• Global Alzheimer Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities severe enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60 percent to 80 percent of dementia cases.
• The increasing aging population and the majority of people with Alzheimer are 65 years and older are the most significant risk factor for Alzheimer diseases, approximately 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 have younger-onset Alzheimer disease
• The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two types of medications, cholinesterase inhibitors (Aricept, Exelon, Razadyne) and memantine (Namenda) to treat the cognitive symptoms (memory loss, confusion, and problems with thinking and reasoning) of Alzheimer disease.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/alzheimer-drugs-market
Market Dynamics
• The increase in the prevalence of Alzheimer disease and aging population is driving the global Alzheimer drugs market.
• According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA, Alzheimer disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the U.S. Due to Alzheimer the death rate has increased by 123% from 2000 to 2015. In 2017, 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer By 2050; this number is projected to rise by nearly 14 million.
• The number of Americans ages 65 and older was around 46 million in 2017, and it is projected to be 98 million by 2060.
• The 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population is expected to rise by 24% in 2060 from 15% in 2017.
• High prices of advanced drugs, failing of investigational candidate in late stage, and awareness about Alzheimer disease remains limited in developing countries might hamper the global Alzheimer drugs market.
Market Segmentation
• The global Alzheimer drugs market is segmented based on drugs type, which includes donepezil, galantamine, rivastigmine, and memantine.
• Memantine holds the significant market share in 2017, and it is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period, due to the increasing approval of FDA for memantine.
• Memantine is prescribed to improve memory, attention, reason, language and the ability to perform simple tasks. It can be used alone or with other Alzheimer disease treatments.
• Memantine (Namenda) and a combination of memantine and donepezil (Namzaric) are approved by the FDA for treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer.
• For instance, in July 2016 Allergan plc and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have received the FDA approval on newly expanded label for NAMZARIC (memantine and donepezil hydrochlorides).
Geographical Analysis
• North America holds a significant market share for Alzheimer drugs in 2018, and it is expected to maintain the growth over the forecast period. It is due to the increasing clinical trials for phase II drug and phase III drugs in the U.S.
• According to the FDA, there has been an 18% increase in phase II drugs (49 to 58) and a 7% increase in period III drugs (30 to 32) for Alzheimer disease in development from 2016 to 2017.
• According to Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in July 2017, 27 Alzheimer drugs in phase III clinical trials and eight drugs in phase II clinical trials may launch in the next five years.
Competitive Landscape
• The increase in strategic collaboration between companies for the development of Alzheimer drugs is driving the global Alzheimer drugs market.
• For instance, in August 2015, Novartis entered into a global collaboration with Amgen to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of a migraine and Alzheimer’s disease. The partnership focuses on investigational Amgen drugs in the migraine field.
• In November 2017, Novartis, Amgen and the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute (BAI) expanded collaboration to initiate a new trial, the Alzheimer Prevention Initiative (API) Generation Study 2. This trail follows the launch of Generation Study 1 and will determine whether the BACE1 inhibitor CNP520 can prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer disease symptoms in a high-risk population.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/alzheimer-drugs-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/alzheimer-drugs-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• Global Alzheimer Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia, a general term for memory loss and other cognitive abilities severe enough to interfere with daily life. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60 percent to 80 percent of dementia cases.
• The increasing aging population and the majority of people with Alzheimer are 65 years and older are the most significant risk factor for Alzheimer diseases, approximately 200,000 Americans under the age of 65 have younger-onset Alzheimer disease
• The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved two types of medications, cholinesterase inhibitors (Aricept, Exelon, Razadyne) and memantine (Namenda) to treat the cognitive symptoms (memory loss, confusion, and problems with thinking and reasoning) of Alzheimer disease.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/alzheimer-drugs-market
Market Dynamics
• The increase in the prevalence of Alzheimer disease and aging population is driving the global Alzheimer drugs market.
• According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA, Alzheimer disease is the 6th leading cause of death in the U.S. Due to Alzheimer the death rate has increased by 123% from 2000 to 2015. In 2017, 5.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer By 2050; this number is projected to rise by nearly 14 million.
• The number of Americans ages 65 and older was around 46 million in 2017, and it is projected to be 98 million by 2060.
• The 65-and-older age group’s share of the total population is expected to rise by 24% in 2060 from 15% in 2017.
• High prices of advanced drugs, failing of investigational candidate in late stage, and awareness about Alzheimer disease remains limited in developing countries might hamper the global Alzheimer drugs market.
Market Segmentation
• The global Alzheimer drugs market is segmented based on drugs type, which includes donepezil, galantamine, rivastigmine, and memantine.
• Memantine holds the significant market share in 2017, and it is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period, due to the increasing approval of FDA for memantine.
• Memantine is prescribed to improve memory, attention, reason, language and the ability to perform simple tasks. It can be used alone or with other Alzheimer disease treatments.
• Memantine (Namenda) and a combination of memantine and donepezil (Namzaric) are approved by the FDA for treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer.
• For instance, in July 2016 Allergan plc and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have received the FDA approval on newly expanded label for NAMZARIC (memantine and donepezil hydrochlorides).
Geographical Analysis
• North America holds a significant market share for Alzheimer drugs in 2018, and it is expected to maintain the growth over the forecast period. It is due to the increasing clinical trials for phase II drug and phase III drugs in the U.S.
• According to the FDA, there has been an 18% increase in phase II drugs (49 to 58) and a 7% increase in period III drugs (30 to 32) for Alzheimer disease in development from 2016 to 2017.
• According to Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC) in July 2017, 27 Alzheimer drugs in phase III clinical trials and eight drugs in phase II clinical trials may launch in the next five years.
Competitive Landscape
• The increase in strategic collaboration between companies for the development of Alzheimer drugs is driving the global Alzheimer drugs market.
• For instance, in August 2015, Novartis entered into a global collaboration with Amgen to develop and commercialize pioneering treatments in the field of a migraine and Alzheimer’s disease. The partnership focuses on investigational Amgen drugs in the migraine field.
• In November 2017, Novartis, Amgen and the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute (BAI) expanded collaboration to initiate a new trial, the Alzheimer Prevention Initiative (API) Generation Study 2. This trail follows the launch of Generation Study 1 and will determine whether the BACE1 inhibitor CNP520 can prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer disease symptoms in a high-risk population.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/alzheimer-drugs-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/alzheimer-drugs-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.