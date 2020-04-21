Aerogel Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Aerogel Market Is Segmented By Type(Silica, Carbon, Polymer, Others), By Form(Blanket, Powder or Particle, Blocks Panels), By End-User(Oil & Gas, Building & Construction, Automotive, Aerospace & Marine, Chemicals, Healthcare, Others), and By Region
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 21, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Aerogel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Aerogel, a mesoporous solid foam, is composed of an interconnected nanostructure network with a minimum 50% porosity. It consists of low thermal conductivity features, which make it an ideal insulation material.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/aerogel-market
Market Dynamics
• The growth in the Aerogel is mainly due to the growing demand for aerogels by the end-users such as oil & gas, automotive, marine & aerospace, and others.
• Also, the growing expansion of the building and construction industry with a rising number of residential and commercial construction projects is leading to increase in demand for aerogel globally. However, the high production cost is one of the major factors hindering the growth of the global aerogel market.
Market Segmentation
• The global aerogel market is segmented by type into silica, carbon, polymers, and others. Among these, silica aerogel is the dominating segment in 2018 as it widely used in almost all major applications, such as building insulation, oil & gas, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and others.
• The consumption of carbon aerogel is also growing during the forecast period due to the increasing application of carbon aerogel in electronics, semiconductor, and supercapacitors applications.
• Based on end-user, the market is segmented into oil & gas, building & construction, automotive, aerospace & marine, chemicals, healthcare, and others. Among these, the oil & gas application holds the largest market share in 2018 due to rising demand for advanced insulation materials in the oil & gas application. The building & construction is growing at highest CAGR due to raising awareness of global warming which leads to an increase in the use of aerogel panel in the newly constructed buildings.
Geographical Share
• Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. North America is dominating the global aerogel market in 2018 due to the growing awareness on environment-friendly products, rising stringent environmental norms by the United States government, and increasing research on product and development to manufacturing aerogel.
• The United States Department of Energy (DOE) is investing more in innovative insulation material that saves energy and money for the industrial sector, hence, leading to the growth of the market in this region.
Competitive Landscape
• Key players in global Aerogel Market are Aspen Aerogel Inc., Cabot Corporation, American Aerogel Corporation, BASF SE., DowDupont, Active Aerogels, Green Earth Aerogel Technologies, TAASI Corporation, and Nano High-Tech Co. Ltd. The market is strongly competitive as market players adopt different vital strategies such as product launch, partnership, and expansion to sustain in the competitive market. For instance, In Nov 2018, Aerogel Technologies LLC planned to build a pilot plant for the production of polymer aerogel panels and films in Boston.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/aerogel-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/aerogel-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Aerogel Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Aerogel, a mesoporous solid foam, is composed of an interconnected nanostructure network with a minimum 50% porosity. It consists of low thermal conductivity features, which make it an ideal insulation material.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/aerogel-market
Market Dynamics
• The growth in the Aerogel is mainly due to the growing demand for aerogels by the end-users such as oil & gas, automotive, marine & aerospace, and others.
• Also, the growing expansion of the building and construction industry with a rising number of residential and commercial construction projects is leading to increase in demand for aerogel globally. However, the high production cost is one of the major factors hindering the growth of the global aerogel market.
Market Segmentation
• The global aerogel market is segmented by type into silica, carbon, polymers, and others. Among these, silica aerogel is the dominating segment in 2018 as it widely used in almost all major applications, such as building insulation, oil & gas, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and others.
• The consumption of carbon aerogel is also growing during the forecast period due to the increasing application of carbon aerogel in electronics, semiconductor, and supercapacitors applications.
• Based on end-user, the market is segmented into oil & gas, building & construction, automotive, aerospace & marine, chemicals, healthcare, and others. Among these, the oil & gas application holds the largest market share in 2018 due to rising demand for advanced insulation materials in the oil & gas application. The building & construction is growing at highest CAGR due to raising awareness of global warming which leads to an increase in the use of aerogel panel in the newly constructed buildings.
Geographical Share
• Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. North America is dominating the global aerogel market in 2018 due to the growing awareness on environment-friendly products, rising stringent environmental norms by the United States government, and increasing research on product and development to manufacturing aerogel.
• The United States Department of Energy (DOE) is investing more in innovative insulation material that saves energy and money for the industrial sector, hence, leading to the growth of the market in this region.
Competitive Landscape
• Key players in global Aerogel Market are Aspen Aerogel Inc., Cabot Corporation, American Aerogel Corporation, BASF SE., DowDupont, Active Aerogels, Green Earth Aerogel Technologies, TAASI Corporation, and Nano High-Tech Co. Ltd. The market is strongly competitive as market players adopt different vital strategies such as product launch, partnership, and expansion to sustain in the competitive market. For instance, In Nov 2018, Aerogel Technologies LLC planned to build a pilot plant for the production of polymer aerogel panels and films in Boston.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/aerogel-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/aerogel-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.