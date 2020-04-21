Jam Jelly and Preserves Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Jam Jelly and Preserves Market is segmented by Type (Jams, Jellies, Preserves), by Ingredient Type (Fruit/Fruit Juice, Sweeteners, Pectin, Acids and Others), by Sales Channel (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Internet Sales and Others ), by Packaging Ty
• Global Jam jelly and preserves Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Changing food habits, changing preferences in tastes among the consumers, increasing demand for organic foods are favoring the growth of global Jam, Jelly and Preserves market.
• However, shifting to organic is affecting the production as the suppliers need to select the premium ingredients for the production as well as maintaining the standards throughout the sales process.
Scope of the Report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• Jam, Jelly and Preserves Market is segmented based on the type such as Jams, Jellies, and Preserves.
• Further, the market is segmented based on Ingredient types such as Fruit/Fruit Juice, Sweeteners, Pectin, Acids, Essence, and Other Food Additive. In addition, the market is classified based on sales channels such as Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Internet sales, and Others.
• Also, the market is classified based on packaging types such as Glass Bottle/Jar, Polypropylene, Polyethylene Terephthalate (Pet), and Other Packaging.
• The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• The report profiles the following companies, which includes Kraft Heinz Co, B&G Foods Holdings Corp., Murphy Orchards, Diamond Crystal Brands Inc., Trailblazer Foods, J.M. Smucker, Hartley’S (Hain Celestial), Andros Foods North America, National Grape Co-Operative Association (Welsch), Orkla Foods (Felix), and Wilkin & Sons Ltd.
Major player in the market
• Kraft Heinz Co is one of the major players in the global market. The product portfolio includes various categories like Cheese Spreads, Fruit Spreads, Jams, Jellies and Marmalades, Honey and Peanut Butter. Some of the top selling products are
• Kraft Pure Grape Jelly
• Kraft Pure Strawberry Jam With Pectin
• Kraft Pure Red Raspberry Jam With Pectin
• Kraft Pure Blueberry Jam
• Kraft Pure Blackberry Jam
