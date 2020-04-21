Useful Analysis from Experts on Drug Screening Market
Drug Screening Market by Product ((Immunoassay Analyzer, Chromatography, Breathalyzer, Rapid Test Device, Assay Kits)), Drug Screening Services, Sample Type (Urine, Hair, Oral), End User (Workplace, Criminal Justice, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2022
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 21, 2020 ) According to the new market research report “Drug Screening Market by Product ((Immunoassay Analyzer, Chromatography, Breathalyzer, Rapid Test Device, Assay Kits)), Drug Screening Services, Sample Type (Urine, Hair, Oral), End User (Workplace, Criminal Justice, Hospital) – Global Forecast to 2022”, , published by MarketsandMarkets™,The drug screening market was valued at USD 4.86 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 8.63 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Drug Screening Market”
204 – Tables
42 – Figures
203 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=162987773
Product Matrix, which gives a detailed comparison of product portfolios of the top companies
The global drug screening market is projected to reach USD 8.63 Billion by 2022 from USD 5.32 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%. Factors such as growing drug & alcohol consumption, enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, and regulatory approvals and new product & service launches are driving the growth of the market.
The report segments the global market by product and service, sample type, end user, and region.
Based on the product, the market is segmented into analytical instruments, rapid testing devices, and consumables. Rapid testing devices market is further subsegmented into urine testing devices and oral fluid testing devices. The urine testing devices segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017. However, the oral fluid testing devices segment is projected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the benefits it offers such as shorter detection window, non-invasive nature, and low risk of sample tampering.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=162987773
“North America to account for the largest share of the Drug Screening Market during the forecast period.”
The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The dominance of the North American market is attributed to factors such as rising consumption of illicit drugs, availability of government funding to curb drug abuse, and the presence of laws supporting drug screening, and growing burden of accidents due to unsafe levels of alcohol consumption.
Prominent players in the Drug Screening Market are Alere (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Drägerwerk (Germany), OraSure (US), Alfa Scientific Designs (US), Lifeloc (US), MPD, Inc. (US), Premier Biotech (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Siemens Healthineers (US). While, LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Omega Laboratories (US), Psychemedics (US), CRL (US), SureHire (Canada), and CannAmm (Canada) are some of key players offering drug screening services.
