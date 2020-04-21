Medical Camera Market -Comprehensive Research Including Top Key Players and Forecast Report
The global market is segmented based on camera type, sensor, resolution, end user, and region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 21, 2020 ) [118 Pages Report] The global medical camera market is expected to reach USD 3.69 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
This report provides insights into the global medical camera market. It profiles key players in the market and provides a thorough product analysis. Strategies followed by key players to remain competitive in the market were analyzed to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics.
The forecasts provided in the report will enable firms to understand trends in this market and help them to capitalize on growth opportunities.
The key drivers of this market are the technological advancements in medical camera and increasing number of surgical procedures requiring medical cameras, globally.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201071746
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
The sensor type segment of the market is further segmented into charge coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors. The CMOS segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. CMOS Image Sensors offer various advantages, such as low power consumption, ease of integration, rapid frame rate, and low manufacturing cost, which are driving growth in this segment.
The resolution type segment of the medical camera market is further segmented into standard-definition (SD) and high-definition (HD) cameras. The HD cameras segment accounted with the highest growth rate in this market, during the forecast period; owing to a rising demand for high-definition visuals in surgical procedures.
The end user type segment of the market is further segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and specialty clinics & ambulatory surgery centers. The specialty clinics & ambulatory surgery centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Long waiting times in hospitals and a growing preference for clinics and ambulatory surgery centers are driving this market.
Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=201071746
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America held the largest share in the medical cameras market and is expected to do so in the forecast period as well. Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with its growth centered on China, Japan, and India.
The major players in the medical camera market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Carestream Health (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation (Canada)
This is a press release.
