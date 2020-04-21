Manufactured Soil (Soil Blends & Mixes) Market to Reach 7.8 Billion USD by 2021
What are the Known and Unknown Adjacencies Impacting the Manufactured Soil (Soil Blends & Mixes) Market
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 21, 2020 ) The report "Manufactured Soil Market by Type (Garden Soil, Soil Mix, Manure & Compost), Application (Cultivation, Lawns, Commercial Developments, Sports Fields, Green Spaces), Material Input, & by Region - Global Forecast to 2021", The global manufactured soils market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2021, to reach a projected value of USD 7.8 Billion by 2021.
The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for organic products, increasing global population, growing market for horticulture, and the growing trend of controlled and urban farming. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for organic foods, rapid growth in the urban farming practices, increased demand for soil mixes in greenhouses, growing global lawn and garden consumables market, and the growing requirement for greenspaces. The rising urbanization has increased the need for urban farming among people which has resulted in an increase in the consumption of a variety of soil mixes and blends, thus leading to the growth in the manufactured soils market.
Soil mix segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market from 2016 to 2021
Soil mixes can be customized based on the requirement of the crops considered and its growing number of applications has made it the fastest-growing manufactured soil type across the globe. The application of soil mixes is constantly increasing with different soil mixes being used for different types of crop requirements. The growing market for lawns and garden consumables also play an important role in driving the market for soil mixes across the globe.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209523014
Cultivation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015
The cultivation and lawns segment were the main applications segments of the manufactured soils market which collectively accounted for approximately half of the total market share. The major driving factor for the cultivation application is the increasing demand for organic farming practices around the globe, which largely uses manufactured soil mixes and blends for the same. Apart from this, the growers in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific are facing a rise in demand for urban and controlled farming practices that has propelled the demand for manufactured soils in cultivation and lawns applications.
North America accounted for the largest share of the manufactured soils market in 2015
North America is the largest market for manufactured soils in the world. The two major countries that contributed the largest market share in this region are the U.S. and Canada. The growth in this region is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing demand for organic products, improved outcomes in quality, productivity, and yield, adoption of modern agricultural technology, and organic farming.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading manufactured soils companies such as The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (U.S.), Boxley Materials Company Inc. (U.S.), Resource Management Inc. (U.S.), and Boughton Loam & Turf Management Limited (UK.). Other players include Casella Organics, Inc. (U.S.) Resource Management Inc. (U.S.), and Tim O’Hare Associates LLP (U.K.).
Speak to Analyst:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=209523014
In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments of the global manufactured soils market, high-growth regions, countries, and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing demand for organic products, increasing global population, growing market for horticulture, and the growing trend of controlled and urban farming. The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for organic foods, rapid growth in the urban farming practices, increased demand for soil mixes in greenhouses, growing global lawn and garden consumables market, and the growing requirement for greenspaces. The rising urbanization has increased the need for urban farming among people which has resulted in an increase in the consumption of a variety of soil mixes and blends, thus leading to the growth in the manufactured soils market.
Soil mix segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market from 2016 to 2021
Soil mixes can be customized based on the requirement of the crops considered and its growing number of applications has made it the fastest-growing manufactured soil type across the globe. The application of soil mixes is constantly increasing with different soil mixes being used for different types of crop requirements. The growing market for lawns and garden consumables also play an important role in driving the market for soil mixes across the globe.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=209523014
Cultivation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2015
The cultivation and lawns segment were the main applications segments of the manufactured soils market which collectively accounted for approximately half of the total market share. The major driving factor for the cultivation application is the increasing demand for organic farming practices around the globe, which largely uses manufactured soil mixes and blends for the same. Apart from this, the growers in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific are facing a rise in demand for urban and controlled farming practices that has propelled the demand for manufactured soils in cultivation and lawns applications.
North America accounted for the largest share of the manufactured soils market in 2015
North America is the largest market for manufactured soils in the world. The two major countries that contributed the largest market share in this region are the U.S. and Canada. The growth in this region is primarily driven by factors such as the increasing demand for organic products, improved outcomes in quality, productivity, and yield, adoption of modern agricultural technology, and organic farming.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading manufactured soils companies such as The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (U.S.), Boxley Materials Company Inc. (U.S.), Resource Management Inc. (U.S.), and Boughton Loam & Turf Management Limited (UK.). Other players include Casella Organics, Inc. (U.S.) Resource Management Inc. (U.S.), and Tim O’Hare Associates LLP (U.K.).
Speak to Analyst:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=209523014
In terms of insights, this research report has focused on various levels of analyses industry analysis, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging & high-growth segments of the global manufactured soils market, high-growth regions, countries, and their respective regulatory policies, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, and opportunities.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.