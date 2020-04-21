Developing Countries Present Significant Opportunities for the Pyrogen Testing Market
Pyrogen Testing Market by Product (Instruments, Services, Kits and Reagents), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Medical Devices, Other), Test (In Vitro, Lal, Gel Clot, Turbidimetric, Chromogenic, Rabbit) - Global Forecasts to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 21, 2020 ) According to a new market research report “ Pyrogen Testing Market by Product (Instruments, Services, Kits and Reagents), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Medical Devices, Other), & by Test (In Vitro, LAL, Gel Clot,Turbid metric, Chromogenic, Rabbit) – Global Forecasts to 2021“, published by MarketsandMarkets, The global market was valued at USD 610.2 Million in 2016. This market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% to reach USD 1086.3 Millionin 2021.
The report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, current market trends, and strategies impacting the global pyrogen testing market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.
The global pyrogen testing market is segmented on the basis of applications, products, tests, and geographies.
By application, the market is divided into pharmaceuticals and biologicals manufacturing, medical devices manufacturing, and other applications such as water purification, food and beverages, cosmetics, and plastics and glass products. Of these, the pharmaceuticals and biologicals manufacturing segment accounted for the largest share of the global pyrogen testing market in 2016. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.
The test segments included in this report are in vitro pyrogen test, LAL (Limulus Amebocyte Lysate) test, and Rabbit test. Of these the LAL (Limulus amebocyte lysate) test holds the highest share.
The large share of LAL test can primarily be attributed to its advantages such as accuracy, speed, requirement of small amount of the tested sample, more economical, and allows detection of lower level of endotoxins, and flexibility in life science research. The LAL test is further sub-segmented in to chromogenic tests, turbid metric tests, and gel clot tests.
The product segments included in the report are kits and reagents, services, and Instruments. The kits & reagents segment commanded the largest share of global pyrogen testing market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to repeat purchase of kits and reagents as compared to instruments, and increasing adoption of kit-based testing.
Rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and increasing number of new biologics products launched will be the two most important growth drivers for this market during the forecast period.
For instance, the number of new biologics products launched annually witnessed a strong upward trend between 2003 and 2013. The number of new products launched in 2013 was 56 as compared to 29 in 2003.
The biologics pipeline has increased by 155%, from 355 treatments in 2001 to 907 in 2012. A strong pharmaceutical product pipeline will aid the growth of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, which is an important application of pyrogen testing products.
The geographic segments included in this report are Asia, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada; Europe is further segmented into France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and the Rest of Europe (RoE); Asia is further segmented into China, Japan, and India, and the Rest of Asia; and the Rest of the World (RoW) is divided into Africa, Pacific and Oceania, and South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.
