Nurse Call Systems Market : Increasing Incidence of Alzheimer’s Disease and Growing Number of Assisted Living Centers
Nurse Call Systems Market by Type (Button,Integrated Communication System,Intercom,Mobile System),Technology (Wired,Wireless), Application (Alarm & Communication,Workflow Optimization,Fall detector),End User - Global Forecast to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 21, 2020 ) According to a new market research report “Global Nurse Call Systems Market by Instrument (Buttons, Integrated Communication Systems, Intercom Systems, Mobile Systems), Technology (Wired Systems and Wireless Systems), Application (Emergency Medical Alarms, Workflow Support, Wanderer Control, and Other Applications), End User (Hospitals, Assisted Living Centers and Nursing Homes, Clinics and Physician Offices, Ambulatory Service Centers, and Other End Users) – Global Forecast to 2021”
Browse 147 market data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 175 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Nurse Call Systems Market”
Speak to our research experts: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=230909048
Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.
Factors such as the growth in aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements and new product launches, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growth in the number of people covered under insurance are the key drivers for the growth of the nurse call systems market.
On the other hand, the dearth of trained healthcare IT professionals and stringent regulations for nurse call system installations are the major factors restraining the market growth. The Asian region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing diabetes prevalence, government initiatives, and growing geriatric population are driving the growth of the Asian market.
Technological advancements in communication systems and increasing number of nurse call communication systems integrated in healthcare facilities are to drive the market in 2016
On the basis of instruments, the nurse call systems market is segmented into buttons, integrated communication systems, mobile systems, and intercom systems. Integrated communication systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in the forecast period owing to increasing number of hospitals integrated with these systems and new product launches.
The wired systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nurse call systems market in 2016
On the basis of technologies, the nurse call systems market is segmented into wired systems and wireless systems. The wired systems is expected to account for the largest share of the global nurse call systems market owing to low-cost and speed of transmission of wired communication.
Download an Illustrative overview of the report – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=230909048
The emergency medical alarms application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nurse call systems market in 2016.
On the basis of applications, the nurse call systems nurse call system market is segmented into emergency medical alarms, wanderer control, workflow support, and others applications. The emergency medical alarm segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to technological advancements and growing incidence and prevalence of dementia.
Hospitals and Assisted Living Centers and Nursing Homes are expected to dominate the nurse call systems end-user market in 2016
On the basis of end users, the nurse call systems market includes hospitals, assisted living centers & nursing homes, clinics & physician offices, ambulatory care centers and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global nurse call systems market in 2016. Increasing geriatric population and the increasing number of private and public hospitals, especially in emerging countries are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
Request for Sample Report – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=230909048
Asian region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of regions, the global nurse call systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW. Asia is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by the factors such as increasing diabetes prevalence and growing geriatric population.
Key Players
The major players operating in the nurse call system market are Rauland-Borg Corporation (A division of AMETEK.Inc.) (US), Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), Hill-Rom (US), Ackermann by Honeywell (Germany), and Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. (US), Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland), Azure Healthcare Ltd (Australia), Siemens AG (Germany), SCHRACK SECONET AG (Austria), and Intercall Systems, Inc. (US).
Browse 147 market data Tables and 37 Figures spread through 175 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Nurse Call Systems Market”
Speak to our research experts: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=230909048
Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.
Factors such as the growth in aging population and rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements and new product launches, increasing healthcare expenditure, and growth in the number of people covered under insurance are the key drivers for the growth of the nurse call systems market.
On the other hand, the dearth of trained healthcare IT professionals and stringent regulations for nurse call system installations are the major factors restraining the market growth. The Asian region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing diabetes prevalence, government initiatives, and growing geriatric population are driving the growth of the Asian market.
Technological advancements in communication systems and increasing number of nurse call communication systems integrated in healthcare facilities are to drive the market in 2016
On the basis of instruments, the nurse call systems market is segmented into buttons, integrated communication systems, mobile systems, and intercom systems. Integrated communication systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in the forecast period owing to increasing number of hospitals integrated with these systems and new product launches.
The wired systems segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nurse call systems market in 2016
On the basis of technologies, the nurse call systems market is segmented into wired systems and wireless systems. The wired systems is expected to account for the largest share of the global nurse call systems market owing to low-cost and speed of transmission of wired communication.
Download an Illustrative overview of the report – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=230909048
The emergency medical alarms application segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nurse call systems market in 2016.
On the basis of applications, the nurse call systems nurse call system market is segmented into emergency medical alarms, wanderer control, workflow support, and others applications. The emergency medical alarm segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to technological advancements and growing incidence and prevalence of dementia.
Hospitals and Assisted Living Centers and Nursing Homes are expected to dominate the nurse call systems end-user market in 2016
On the basis of end users, the nurse call systems market includes hospitals, assisted living centers & nursing homes, clinics & physician offices, ambulatory care centers and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global nurse call systems market in 2016. Increasing geriatric population and the increasing number of private and public hospitals, especially in emerging countries are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
Request for Sample Report – https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=230909048
Asian region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
On the basis of regions, the global nurse call systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and RoW. Asia is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by the factors such as increasing diabetes prevalence and growing geriatric population.
Key Players
The major players operating in the nurse call system market are Rauland-Borg Corporation (A division of AMETEK.Inc.) (US), Ascom Holding AG (Switzerland), Hill-Rom (US), Ackermann by Honeywell (Germany), and Jeron Electronic Systems, Inc. (US), Johnson Controls International Plc (Ireland), Azure Healthcare Ltd (Australia), Siemens AG (Germany), SCHRACK SECONET AG (Austria), and Intercall Systems, Inc. (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.