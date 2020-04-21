Accountable Care Solutions Market: Advancing IT and Big Data Capabilities | Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Models
Accountable Care Solutions Market by Product & Service (EHR, Healthcare Analytics, HIE, RCM, CDSS, Population Health, Claims Management, Care Management), Delivery mode (On-Premise, Web & Cloud), End User (Provider & Payer) - Global Forecast to 2021
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 21, 2020 ) According to research report “Accountable Care Solutions Market by Product & Service (EHR, Healthcare Analytics, HIE, RCM, CDSS, Population Health, Claims Management, Care Management), Delivery mode (On-Premise, Web & Cloud), End User (Provider & Payer) – Global Forecast to 2021“, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the world (RoW).
The accountable care solutions market witnessed healthy growth rate during the last decade and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% between 2016 and 2021 to reach USD 18.86 Billion by 2021. The growth in this market is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing government initiatives, implementation of initiatives to shift the burden of financial risk from payers to healthcare providers, growing need to curb healthcare costs and advancing IT and big data capabilities.
Browse 149 market data tables and 42 figures spread through 207 pages and in-depth TOC on “Accountable Care Solutions Market”
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/accountable-care-solution-market-229274233.html
The global accountable care solutions market is segmented on the basis of product and service, delivery mode, end users and regions. Based on product and service, the global accountable care solutions market is segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions and services. In 2015, healthcare provider solutions accounted for the largest share of the accountable care solutions market covers electronic health/medical records, healthcare analytics, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, population health management solutions, care management solutions, healthcare it integration systems, healthcare information exchange and clinical decision support systems. This segment is also expected to witness the highest growth in the next five years. The growing need to improve the profitability of healthcare operations and government initiatives for eHealth implementation to improve the quality of care delivered to patients & curtail healthcare costs are the major drivers of market growth. The services segment is further classified into support & maintenance services, implementation services, consulting services, training & education services.
Download Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=229274233
Furthermore, on the basis of end users, the market is classified into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. The healthcare providers end user segment accounted for the largest share of accountable care solutions market. The growing need to improve the profitability of healthcare operations and government initiatives to improve the quality of care delivered to patients & curtail the soaring cost of healthcare are some of the factors driving the adoption of accountable care solutions among providers.
In 2015, North America was the major market for accountable care solutions product and service, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The highest market share of North America and European regions is primarily attributed to the presence and expansion of major healthcare IT companies through acquisitions which has improved the accessibility of accountable care solutions products and services in this region. However, Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions provide wide scope for the accountable care solutions market growth. This is mainly attributed to the continuous efforts of Asian economies toward the development of the healthcare sector in this region. These economies have modified regulations and monitored the implementation of procedures, policies, and guidelines to promote innovation and commercialization. This is attracting many homegrown entrepreneurs as well as global leaders to the region. The increasing number of hospitals, academic institutions, government focus to implement information technology in healthcare and improving healthcare infrastructure propel the market for accountable care solutions.
Request for Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=229274233
The accountable care solutions markets comprises a network of market players involved in product launches; agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and alliances; product upgrades; acquisitions; and expansions. Some of the prominent companies in the accountable care solutions market are Cerner Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), UnitedHealth Group (US), Aetna, Inc. (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Verisk Health (US), ZeOmega, Inc. (US), eClinicalWorks, Inc. (US), and NextGen Healthcare (US).
The accountable care solutions market witnessed healthy growth rate during the last decade and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% between 2016 and 2021 to reach USD 18.86 Billion by 2021. The growth in this market is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing government initiatives, implementation of initiatives to shift the burden of financial risk from payers to healthcare providers, growing need to curb healthcare costs and advancing IT and big data capabilities.
Browse 149 market data tables and 42 figures spread through 207 pages and in-depth TOC on “Accountable Care Solutions Market”
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/accountable-care-solution-market-229274233.html
The global accountable care solutions market is segmented on the basis of product and service, delivery mode, end users and regions. Based on product and service, the global accountable care solutions market is segmented into healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions and services. In 2015, healthcare provider solutions accounted for the largest share of the accountable care solutions market covers electronic health/medical records, healthcare analytics, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, population health management solutions, care management solutions, healthcare it integration systems, healthcare information exchange and clinical decision support systems. This segment is also expected to witness the highest growth in the next five years. The growing need to improve the profitability of healthcare operations and government initiatives for eHealth implementation to improve the quality of care delivered to patients & curtail healthcare costs are the major drivers of market growth. The services segment is further classified into support & maintenance services, implementation services, consulting services, training & education services.
Download Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=229274233
Furthermore, on the basis of end users, the market is classified into healthcare providers and healthcare payers. The healthcare providers end user segment accounted for the largest share of accountable care solutions market. The growing need to improve the profitability of healthcare operations and government initiatives to improve the quality of care delivered to patients & curtail the soaring cost of healthcare are some of the factors driving the adoption of accountable care solutions among providers.
In 2015, North America was the major market for accountable care solutions product and service, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The highest market share of North America and European regions is primarily attributed to the presence and expansion of major healthcare IT companies through acquisitions which has improved the accessibility of accountable care solutions products and services in this region. However, Asia-Pacific and Latin American regions provide wide scope for the accountable care solutions market growth. This is mainly attributed to the continuous efforts of Asian economies toward the development of the healthcare sector in this region. These economies have modified regulations and monitored the implementation of procedures, policies, and guidelines to promote innovation and commercialization. This is attracting many homegrown entrepreneurs as well as global leaders to the region. The increasing number of hospitals, academic institutions, government focus to implement information technology in healthcare and improving healthcare infrastructure propel the market for accountable care solutions.
Request for Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=229274233
The accountable care solutions markets comprises a network of market players involved in product launches; agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and alliances; product upgrades; acquisitions; and expansions. Some of the prominent companies in the accountable care solutions market are Cerner Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), UnitedHealth Group (US), Aetna, Inc. (US), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Verisk Health (US), ZeOmega, Inc. (US), eClinicalWorks, Inc. (US), and NextGen Healthcare (US).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.