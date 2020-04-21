Business Model Analysis in Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices
This report analyzes and studies the business model of market players in terms of key partners, key activities, key resources, value propositions, channels, customer segments, customer relationships, revenue streams, and competitive strategy.
The high rate of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) is a major challenge for hospitals and healthcare providers across the globe. Medical devices can be a major source of HAIs and the use of antimicrobial coatings on a wide range of medical devices is an important measure to curb the growing rate of HAIs.
Globally, a number of factors such as the increasing risk of HAIs, rising geriatric population, technological advancements, and availability of funding form various government bodies is expected to trigger the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market for medical devices. However, limitations of silver-ion coatings, presence of time- and resource-intensive processes for the development and approval of antimicrobial coatings, and unfavorable healthcare reforms in the U.S. are restraining the growth of this market.
The antimicrobial coatings market for medical devices is marked by the presence of well-established firms as well as smaller firms. Some of the prominent players in the global antimicrobial coatings market include BASF SE (Germany), AST Products, Inc. (U.S.), BioInteractions LTD (U.K.), Covalon Technologies LTD (Canada), Sciessent LLC (U.S.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Hydromer, Inc. (U.S.), and PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.).
This report provides in-depth assessment of the business models of leading companies (Specialty Coatings Systems, Inc. (SCS), Royal DSM, Hydromer, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., and BASF SE) operating in the antimicrobial coatings market for medical devices. Manufacturers, start-up firms/entrepreneurs, resellers/channel partners/distributors (citing backward integration), market research & business consulting firms, and venture capitalists/investment firms are some of the key stakeholders who are likely to benefit from the business models of market players.
The research findings cited in this report encapsulate activities associated with designing a business, purchasing raw materials, manufacturing of products, finding and reaching customers, transacting a sale, distributing a product, or delivering a service. Manufacturing capabilities, R&D capabilities, logistic capabilities, distributor/supplier/sales channel networks, marketing & promotional activities, key resources, value propositions, key growth strategies, customer orientation/customer relationship management, pre- & post-sales services, customer segments, offices & warehouses, cost structures, and revenue streams, among other factors are some of the key attributes that are discussed at length in this report.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
