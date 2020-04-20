Industrial Water Treatment Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Industrial water Treatment Market is segmented By End-Use Industry (Oil & Gas and Chemicals Industry, F&B Industry, Power Generation Industry, Mining Industry, Pharmaceuticals industry), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pac
• Global Industrial water treatment market valuation is expected to grow at a CAGR is 5.90% during the period (2019-2026).
Market Drivers and Restraints
• Rapid industrialization
• Increasing demand for clean water
• Advancement in membrane technology
• Rising need for water treatment in developing countries
• Growing benefits of plastic pipes used in wastewater treatment equipment
• With growing industrialization, the demand for clean water is increasing. So, to meet the requirements, industries have set up a water treatment to test the ill-effects of contaminated water with low setup and operating costs.
• The European industry’s water demand is expected to increase by around 100 billion cubic meters of water in 2030, compared to 2005.
• In 2015, 92 percent of the world’s population are estimated to have access to improved drinking water sources.
• New industrial water treatment technologies and equipment are coming into the market for filtering procedures which are required to remove contaminants from freshwater sources before use.
• So, as the demand for clean water is increasing, global industrial water treatment market is rapidly growing.
Segmentation Analysis
• Global Industrial Water Treatment market has the following segments based on end-user industry:
• Oil & Gas and Chemicals industry, F&B industry, Power Generation industry, mining industry, and Pharmaceuticals industry.
• Geographically, the global Industrial Water Treatment market consists of five segments namely North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
Competitive Landscape
• The major players of Industrial Water Treatment market include Lenntech, NALCO, Pall, Veolia, Aquatech International, Calgon Carbon, Danaher, Evoqua Water Technologies, ENGIE (previously GDF SUEZ), Outotec, RWL Water, WTE Infra Projects.
What does this report cover?
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
