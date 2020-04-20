Industrial Distributed Energy Generation Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Industrial Distributed Energy Generation Market is segmented By Application (On-Grid, Off-Grid), By Technology (Fuel Cells, Solar PV, Wind, Gas Turbines, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and A
• Global Industrial distributed energy Generation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.60% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Reasons favoring the growth of the Industrial Distributed Energy Generation Market
The following are the reasons causing the growth of global industrial distributed energy generation market
• Increasing demand for electricity from different industrial applications,
• Increasing adoption of smart grid technologies in developing countries to improve efficiency and reliability and
• Rising economic growth globally
In addition, due to better power efficiency which reduces the power loss in transmission and distribution lines, the distributed power generation is preferred over centralized power generation.
Growth projections and segmentation of global industrial distributed energy generation
• The graph shows the Industrial energy consumption in 2011 and 2012 with a projection for 2040. In 2040, the industrial sector renewable energy consumption will exceed 80 quadrillion British thermal units.
• The global Industrial Distributed Energy Generation market is segmented by application into On-Grid and Off-Grid. On the basis of Technology, the market has 5 segments namely Fuel Cells, Solar PV, Wind, Gas Turbines, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW.
Some leading players in Industrial Distributed Energy Generation are ABB, Siemens, GE, Alstom, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
Recent developments in the market
• In Feb 2018, Cummins Inc. and NRG Energy of the US announced a strategic commercial partnership. They are planning to deploy a resilient, cleaner, and cost-effective distributed generation platform for commercial and industrial customers. This platform is the first-of-its-kind in the energy industry.
• In Jan 2018, Resource, a Lagos-based distributed energy provider expanded its power-as-a-service renewable energy business in Nigeria by raising USD 3.5 million finance.
Scope of the Market report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the following companies, which includes ABB, Siemens, Alstom, Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST), GE, Wood Group, Schneider Electric, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Caterpillar, Ansaldo Energia SpA, and Fuel cell Energy.
