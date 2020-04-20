Industrial Coatings Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Industrial Coatings Market By Resin (Polyurethane, Polyester, Acrylic, Fluoropolymers, Plastisol, Epoxy, and others), By Technology (UV Coatings, Solvent Borne, Powder, Water-Borne), By End-Users (Industrial, Transportation, Packaging, Automotive,
• Global Industrial Coatings Market Expected to Reach a high CAGR of 5.80% By 2026:
• Industrial coatings protect materials from surface deterioration of metals/alloys caused due to moisture, oxidation, salt spray or exposure to industrial chemicals. Industrial chemicals are used in aerospace, marine, wood, automotive and other industries.
Market Dynamics
• New heat-insulating coatings are used in the form of nanoparticles which increased the lifetime of the coating by 3 times.
• Recently, researchers found a solution to the problems faced in oil & gas pipelines. A new surface coating is developed to prevent the formation of ices that used to clog in the oil wells/pipelines.
• For railways vehicles, green coatings were successfully used which contains 70% of carbon is from biomass. This provides an opportunity for manufacturers to use bio-based raw materials.
Market Growth
• Substantial growth in major end-user industries like automotive, marine, aerospace, etc., Harsh and uneven environmental conditions, increasing pollution levels are majorly driving this market.
Market Drivers and Opportunities
• Technological advancements and growth in the construction industry.
• Increasing the use of Nano-coatings.
• Potential prospects for powder coating in shipbuilding and pipeline industries.
• Use of industrial coatings in general industrial applications.
Market Restraints and Challenges in the Market
• Stringent regulatory policies.
• Difficulty in obtaining thin films.
• The requirement of more drying time for water-based coatings.
Market Segmentation
• The market is segmented based on Resin, Technology, and End Users.
• By Resin, the market is further classified into Acrylics, Epoxy, Fluoropolymers, Plastisol, Polyester, Polyurethane (PU), and others.
• Epoxy takes a significant part in this segment with a market share of 32.4%. Rapid growth in the construction industry, where epoxy is used for the concrete floor, is primarily driving this growth.
• By technology, the market is classified as Powder, Solvent Borne, Water Borne, and UV Coatings.
• Solvent-borne coatings are leading this segment taking a significant share of the market.
• Relatively better performance and extensive usage in the primary industries are favoring the growth of this segment.
• However, due to increasingly stringent environmental regulations particularly in China and India, the users are shifting from solvent-borne to waterborne coatings.
• By End User, the market is segmented as Automotive, Aerospace, Transportation, Industrial, Packaging, and Others.
• Automotive is considered as a large segment of this market, owing to its extensive use of paints and coatings in various stages.
Geographical Analysis
• The report segments geographies by region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• Asia Pacific is leading the global market with a share of nearly 55%. Expansion of end-use verticals, industrial growth, economic growth, and low costs of production, especially in China, Brazil, and India, Vietnam are driving the demand for industrial coatings in this region.
Competitive Landscape
• This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• It profiles companies like AkzoNobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paints Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries Inc, RPM International Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Tikkurila OYJ, and Valspar Corporation.
