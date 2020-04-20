Hydrocolloids Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Hydrocolloids Market is segmented by Type (Sterile, Non-Sterile), by Application (Burns, Chronic Wounds, Bariatric Patients, Surgical Wounds, Necrotic Wounds, Others), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres and Others), and by Region (
• Global Hydrocolloids Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Global Hydrocolloids Market is being buoyed by factors including increased frequency of road accidents, growing need for wound care management post surgeries, especially in diabetic patients, surging demand for quick healing devices with minimal trauma, etc. As a result, the global hydrocolloids market is advancing at a rapid pace. Hydrocolloid dressings are available with unique designs. They contain gel-forming agents. Hydrocolloid dressings take a notable share in the global wound care management market. They are followed by Antimicrobial and Foam Dressings.
• Hydrocolloids have the following advantages over other types
• Ability to provide protection from bacteria in addition to other foreign germs,
• Ease of use while avoiding direct contact with the wound,
• Comparatively long-lasting nature
Market Restraints
• Non-suitability to all kinds of wounds (such as wounds surrounded with fragile skin, infections, injuries with heavy exudate),
• Need for dry surroundings and non-opaque nature of the dressing
Market Report Scope
By Type
• Sterile
• Non-Sterile
By Application
• Burns
• Chronic Wounds
• Bariatric Patients
• Surgical Wounds
• Necrotic Wounds
• Others
Burns is the major segment of the global Hydrocolloids market. They are suitable for all degrees of burns (i.e., First, Second and Third Degree). The burns are classified into degrees based on the thickness of the area burnt and the depth up to which the organ is affected. Below is a table formulating all the categories of burns and their related characteristics.
By End Users
• Surgical Centers (ASC)
• First Aid units/Homecare
By region
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Europe (Germany, France, The UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• North America (The USA, Canada, Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• Rest of the World
Company Analysis
The report covers the factors impacting the market like Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.The report profiles the following companies
• 3M
• Amparo
• Euromed
• Sarasota Medical Products Inc.
• Cardinal Health
• ConvaTec
• Fralock
• Hi-Tech Products
• Amerx Health Care Corp
• Colzplast Corp
