Messaging Security Market extrapolated to expand $5.50 Billion by 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 20, 2020 ) According to a new market research report "Messaging Security Market by Solution (Content Filtering, Email Encryption, Data Loss Prevention, Antispam and Antimalware), Service, Mode of Communication (Email Messaging, Instant Messaging), Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the messaging security market size expected to grow from $2.64 Billion in 2017 to $5.50 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.8%.
The growing adoption of email services and instant messaging has introduced many security threats associated with enterprise communications. As there is a rise in sophisticated cyber threats of critical information, the messaging security market is expected to gain traction in the next 5 years.
Email messaging communication type is expected to play a key role in the messaging security market
Email messaging segment is expected to play a key role in changing the messaging security market landscape and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Messaging security solution provides robust security for all the communications through smartphones, tablets, and laptops, and other devices. Additionally, it helps organizations to comply with PCI DSS, HIPAA, and other regulatory compliances.
Cloud-based deployment is expected to be the fastest-growing deployment mode
In the messaging security market, the cloud is expected to be the fastest-growing deployment mode, as it benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and enhanced management capabilities. Cloud-based messaging security solutions are available according to the customer’s demand, wherein customers can start or stop any service, at will.
North America is expected to contribute the largest market share; Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR
North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the messaging security market in 2017. The increased communication security challenges due to network complexities, along with meeting strict compliance regulation is driving the organizations in North America to adopt messaging security solutions. APAC offers potential growth opportunities for the messaging security market to grow, as countries in this region are investing heavily in deploying the messaging security and compliance management solution.
Major vendors in the messaging security market include McAfee LLC (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Symantec Corporation (US), Proofpoint Inc. (US), Forcepoint (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Sophos Ltd. (UK), Barracuda Networks Inc. (US), F-Secure Corporation (Finland), Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (US), Mimecast Limited (UK), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Israel), Adaptive Mobile Security Limited (Ireland), GWAVA, Inc. (Canada), GreatHorn, Inc. (US), E-lock (US), Retarus Group (Germany), Clearswift Group (UK), Google Inc. (US), Total Defense Inc. (US), Fortinet, Inc. (US), Panda Security, S.L. (Spain), and SonicWall Inc. (US).
