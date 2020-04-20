Gas Turbine Distributed Energy Generation Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Gas Turbine Distributed Energy Generation Market is segmented By Gas Turbine Design (Heavy-Duty Gas Turbines, Aeroderivative gas turbines), By End-User (Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Others), By Application (On-Grid, Off-Grid), and By Region
• The Global Gas turbine distributed Energy Generation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• The Gas Turbine Distributed Energy Generation Market is growing by virtue of two main driving factors.
• Increasing efficiency and durability of gas turbines in power distributed energy generation and
• Increasing regulations on carbon emissions. In addition, rising demand for clean energy power generation has led a shift towards distributed generation technologies, hence boosting the growth of the market.
About Gas turbines
• Gas turbines compress air and ignite it using a gaseous fuel, which can be natural gas, hydrogen, biologically-derived gases or gasified solids such as coal or biomass.
• Smaller distributed gas turbines can be used in standalone applications or in CHP applications that provide electricity and high-pressure steam to commercial and industrial facilities. Gas turbines have the advantage of providing higher pressure steam and capable of producing a greater amount of power in a given space.
Segmentation Market
The global Gas Turbine Distributed Energy Generation market is segmented on the basis of different parameters into the following categories
By End-User
• Industrial
• Residential
• Commercial and
• Others
By Gas Turbine Design
• Heavy-Duty Gas Turbines and
• Aeroderivative gas turbines
By application
• On-Grid and
• Off-Grid
By Geography,
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• South America
• RoW
Competitive Landscape
Some leading players in Gas Turbine Distributed Energy Generation are ABB, Siemens, GE, Alstom, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
Latest developments in the market
• In Aug 2017, Siemens developed its HL-class gas turbine technology for higher power plant efficiency.
• In Jun 2017, GE introduced the first GE 9HA gas turbine in the Russia/CIS region which has doubled the power generating capacity.
Scope of the Report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• It also profiles the major players in the market including ABB, Siemens, Alstom, Capstone Turbine Corporation (CPST), GE, Wood Group, and Schneider Electric. The report documents the profiles of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, Caterpillar, Ansaldo Energia SpA, and Fuelcell Energy.
