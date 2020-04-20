Fungicides Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Fungicides Market is segmented By Origin (Bio-Fungicides, Synthetic Fungicides), By Mode of Application (Foliar Spray, Post-Harvest, Seed Treatment, Soil Treatment), By Form (Liquid, Water Dispersable Granule, Wettable Powder), By Product (Benzimid
• Fungicides Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1 % during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Growth factors and constraints of fungicides Market
• An outburst of various diseases in crops is having a significant impact on both production and quality necessitating the use of fertilizers.
• Fungal infection is one of the topmost causes of crop diseases worldwide.
• Fungicides are used for both prevention and control of fungal diseases that are affecting crops and their yield.
• Fungicides take a considerable portion in the pesticide market with a share of approximately 27%.
• They are further classified into Benzimidazoles, Chloronitriles, Dithiocarbamates, Phenylamides, Strobilurins, Triazoles, and others.
Stringent regulations on the use of synthetic fungicides are restraining the global sales of fungicides. A few such Government regulations are listed below.
• Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA).
• Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FFDCA).
• Food Quality Protection Act of 1996 (FQPA).
• Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA).
• Endangered Species Act (ESA).
• The hazardous effect of inorganic fungicides on the environment is also having an impact on the sales as the governments and environmental organizations are running various campaigns to educate farmers about its effects and correct use of fungicide.
• However, Bio-based Fungicides are neutralizing the deficiency in the overall market share caused due to the above restraint.
• In addition, the increasing demand for modern techniques in farming and other varieties of agricultural products to increase the productivity of crop will have a positive impact on the overall market.
Market Segmentation
• Based on origins into Synthetic Fungicides and Bio-Fungicides.
• Based on the Mode of Application into Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Post-Harvest and Seed Treatment.
• Based on forms into Liquid, Water Dispensable Granule, and Wettable Powder.
• Based on product as Benzimidazoles, Chloronitriles, Dithiocarbamates, Phenylamides, Strobilurins, Triazoles, and others.
• The market is further classified by crops into Grains & Cereals, Oil crops & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Tur & Ornamental and others.
• The report segments the geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
Market Report Scope
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• It profiles companies which occupy a major pie in the Fungicides Market share BASF SE, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd., Bayer CropScience AG, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, Monsanto Company, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Syngenta AG, The DOW Chemical Company, Platform Speciality Products Corporation, and Bioworks Inc.
