Functional Beverages Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Functional Beverages Market is segmented By Beverages (Energy Drink, Fortified Juice, Sports Drinks, Dairy and Dairy Alternative Drinks, and Other Products), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Pharmacy, Health Stores, Convenience Sto
• Global Functional Beverages Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
Market Dynamics
• The outburst of lifestyle diseases and an increase in health consciousness are some factors elevating the demand for functional beverages.
• They usually convey health benefits using ingredients like herbs, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, or new raw fruit or vegetables.
• Functional beverages include sports and performance drinks, energy drinks, ready to drink (RTD) teas, enhanced fruit drinks, soy beverages, and enhanced water.
Market Segmentation
• Beverage into Energy Drinks, Sports Drink, Enhanced Water, Nutraceutical Drinks, Based Drinks, Enhanced Fruit Drinks, and Others.
• Distributional Channel into Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Speciality Stores, and Others.
• Region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and other.
• North America leads the functional beverages market, as it is introducing innovative drinks and packaging suitable for all age groups.
Competitive Landscape
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• It profiles companies which occupy majority stake in functional beverages market share:
• Abbott Nutrition and inc, Arla foods, Cloud 9, Coca-cola Co, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, GlaxoSmithKline consumer healthcare ltd, Kraft Foods, Mondelez International Inc, Monster Beverage Corporation, National Beverage Corp, Nestle, Pepsico Inc, Redbull GmBH, Suntory holdings ltd., and Tata Global Beverages.
