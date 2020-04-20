Frozen Bakery Products Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Frozen Bakery Products Market is segmented By Type (Cakes & Muffins, Biscuits & Bread, Brownies & Bars, Rolls & Twirls, Pizza Crust & Donuts, Others), By form (Ready to bake, Ready to thaw, Ready to proof, Others), By Distribution Channel (Artisan
• Global Frozen bakery products Market is growing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
Market Dynamics
• Cost advantage over baked fast foods, the less time required for preparation of food, increased the shelf life of products are main factors that are driving the global Frozen Bakery Products Market.
• However, scarcity of raw materials, high costs of packaging and transportation are holding back the growth of this market.
Market Segmentation
• The global market is segmented based on type, form and distribution channel.
• By type, the market is further classified into Cakes & Muffins, Biscuits & Bread, Brownies & Bars, Rolls & Twirls, Pizza Crust & Donuts, and Others.
• By form, the products are classified into Ready to bake, Ready to thaw, Ready to proof, and others.
• By distribution channel, the market is classified into Artisan Bakers, Convenience stores, Hypermarket and supermarkets, Industrial, and Others.
Regional Insights
• This report segments geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• Europe is taking a major share in the market during the forecast period, followed by the Asia Pacific and North America.
• The rising tourism industry, primarily in Germany, the UK, and France is favoring the growth of the market in this region.
• The Asia Pacific is experiencing higher growth when compared to other regions.
• Growing innovation, increasing consumer preference towards convenience and ready-to-eat meals, technological advancements for packaging and storage, especially in India are contributing to the growth in this region.
Competitive Landscape
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Market Size Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles companies like Tyson Foods, Inc, General Mills, Inc., Rich Products Corp, The Schwan Food Co., Aryzta, LLC, Lancaster Colony Corp., J&J Snack Foods Corp, Weston Foods, Frozen, CSM Bakery Products, Pepperidge Farm Inc., Dawn Food Products Inc., and Harlan Bakeries, LLC.
