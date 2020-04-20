Food Probiotics Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Food Probiotics Market is segmented By Source ( Bacteria, Yeast), By Application ( Animal Feed, Dietary Supplements, Functional Food & Beverages, Baked Goods, Cereal, Dairy, Products, Fermented Meat, Non-Dairy Beverages), By End-User ( Animal Probi
• Global Food Probiotics Market Expected to reach a high CAGR by 2026: DataM Intelligence
Market Growth
• The main growth factors of the market include the following: increasing health concerns, rising disposable income and increasing standards of living, increasing probiotics penetration in dairy and other food and beverage industries.
• According to the 2012 Food & Health Survey commissioned by the International Food Information Council Foundation, 14% of consumers surveyed said they were trying to get more probiotics in their diet. In the 2016 edition of the study, this number jumped to 33% and has a positive growth forecast.
Characteristics of Global Food Probiotics Market
Based on applications, the market consists of the following categories:
• Functional Food & Beverages (Dairy Products, Baked Goods, Non-Dairy Beverages, Fermented Meat, Cereal)
• The food and Beverages segment was the largest segment in 2015 and accounted for more than 85% of total revenue.
• This includes dairy products, baked goods, non-dairy beverages, fermented meat, cereals and dry food probiotics.
• There’s a growing global trend to formulate dairy products, most notably fluid milk, to be lactose-free. Dairy products accounted for a major share in 2015. This sector is expected to grow from 2016 to 2024.
• Also, the fermented meat products segment is expected to show the highest growth rate in the future
• Dietary Supplements and
• Animal Feed
Geographical Share
• The report segments the geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
• Asia-Pacific has the largest market share of 40% due to the rising demand from India, China, and Japan.
• Based on sources namely into Bacteria and Yeast.
• Bacteria are further segmented into Lactobacilli (Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Lactobacillus casei, Lactobacillus Rheuteri) and Bifidobacterium.
Scope of the report
• This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• It profiles companies like Arla Foods, Inc., BioGaia AB, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Danone, Danisco A/S, General Mills, Inc., I-Health Inc., Lallemand Inc., Lifeway Foods Inc., Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., Nebraska Cultures, Nestle S.A., Probi AB, and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.
